Viral Video Shows Villagers Destroying Smartphones With Bricks, Sparks Debate on Digital Addiction

A viral video showing a group of villagers smashing smartphones with bricks and stones has sparked widespread debate on social media, with posts claiming the community took the drastic step to combat smartphone addiction and switch back to basic keypad phones.

The footage, which has been widely shared on X and other platforms, shows dozens of people gathered in an open area destroying mobile phones. Several damaged devices can be seen scattered on the ground, while some clips appear to show smoke rising from the pile of shattered phones.

According to claims circulating online, the villagers had become frustrated with excessive smartphone use and collectively decided to abandon smartphones in favour of keypad phones. However, there is currently no independent verification supporting these claims. What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

Viral Video Claims Villagers Smashed Smartphones With Bricks to Fight Addiction

एक गांव के सभी लोग मिलकर अपने अपने स्मार्ट फोन तोड रहे हैं, इन लोगों का कहना है कि स्मार्ट फोन एक नशा टाइप का है, जिसकी लत लग रही है। अब ये फोन नही रखेगें, फिर से keypad फोन रखना शुरू करेंगे। 👇 pic.twitter.com/yUGEXIuXEv — Pappu Ram Mundru Sikar (@PRMundru) June 17, 2026

Viral Claim Yet to Be Verified

The exact location of the incident, the identities of those involved, and the circumstances behind the destruction of the devices remain unclear. No official statement or credible report has confirmed that smartphone addiction was the reason for the act. Hyderabad: Man Killed for INR 110 and Mobile Phone, 2 Delivery Workers Arrested.

As a result, the claims accompanying the video should be treated with caution until verified information emerges.

Growing Concerns Over Digital Dependence

While the authenticity of the viral claim remains uncertain, concerns about excessive smartphone usage have prompted various community-led initiatives across India in recent years.

Several villages have experimented with digital detox campaigns, gadget-free hours and awareness drives aimed at reducing screen time and encouraging more face-to-face interaction among residents.

The latest viral video has once again brought the issue of smartphone dependence into the spotlight. Whether the footage actually shows a protest against digital addiction or something else entirely remains unknown, but the dramatic visuals have reignited conversations about technology's growing influence on everyday life.

Viewers are advised to rely on verified information and official reports, as the claims surrounding the viral video have not been independently confirmed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).