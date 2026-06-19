Is ‘Entropy’ the Future of Health Tracking? Deepinder Goyal's Temple Announces New Metabolic Biomarker

Entrepreneur Deepinder Goyal has introduced a new biomarker named "Entropy", developed by his health-tech startup, Temple, which aims to measure the real-time metabolic cost of human life. According to Goyal, the metric is captured exclusively via a sensor worn on the temple region of the head.

Understanding the Temple's Entropy Metric

Entropy functions as a live digital score, displayed on the Temple platform and updated every second. The index ranges from 1 to 250, with lower values corresponding to deep states of rest, often observed in experienced meditators, and higher values reflecting peak physical exertion, such as that seen in elite athletes. Beijing-Based Z.ai Launches GLM 5.2 Open-Weight Model, Eyes 'Mythos-Class' AI Capabilities by Early 2027.

Deepinder Goyal Announces Entropy Biomarker

The Temple team has made a breakthrough. We have discovered (literally discovered) a biomarker, only readable on the temple region, and nowhere else, that measures the real-time cost of you being alive. We are calling it Entropy™. It's a live number on Temple's home screen,… pic.twitter.com/wEOu29hVBf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) June 18, 2026

The company claims this biomarker offers a more precise view of energy expenditure than traditional heart-rate tracking. In internal testing across more than 100 cardio sessions, Temple reported that Entropy correlated with a metabolic cart—a standard laboratory instrument—with a coefficient of r=0.93, significantly outperforming heart rate monitoring, which recorded an r=0.55.

Key Performance Indicators: Entropy Maxima and Minima

Beyond a singular live reading, Temple has introduced two related benchmarks to help users track their metabolic efficiency:

Entropy Maxima: This represents the highest level of metabolic output an individual can reach during physical exertion, which the company suggests should be pushed higher to demonstrate a more capable body.

Entropy Minima: This measures the lowest metabolic state achieved at rest, with the company advising that users aim to reduce this resting cost over time.

Market Availability and Scientific Scrutiny

While Temple has opened applications for early access to its platform via its website, the company has yet to disclose specific technical details, pricing, or supported hardware devices. Furthermore, the startup has not released any peer-reviewed scientific validation for its claims regarding the biomarker. Telegram Ban in India: Users Flock to VPNs and Alternative Apps as Government Blocks Platform Over Exam Fraud Concerns, Says Report.

The initiative follows earlier discussions surrounding Temple’s experimental focus on monitoring cerebral blood flow. While the startup positions its work as a significant health-tech breakthrough, some industry observers have raised questions regarding the scientific standing of such wearable innovations and the necessity for independent clinical validation before widespread adoption.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).