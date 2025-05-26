PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], May 26: India's number 1 ranked private university, Chandigarh University has been achieving new milestones in academic excellence and redefining the paradigms of global higher education today. To make quality education accessible, flexible and affordable for all, Chandigarh University Online, which is a UGC-recognized and NAAC A+ accredited institution, has started admissions for its 2025 academic session by inviting aspiring candidates to enroll in its globally recognized cutting-edge online degree programs from across India and overseas.

Introduced in 2021, Chandigarh University Online, in a short span of 3 years, has become the most sought-after destination to pursue higher education in the country, which can be gauged from the fact that more than 15,000 students are pursuing their higher education at India's number 1 private university in the current academic session. More than 5,000 CU Online students have successfully completed their degrees and received degrees in various academic domains from CU Online. Moreover, 2500 international students from 54 countries also pursued their higher education from Chandigarh University Online. More than 25,000 students, including alumni, have enrolled themselves to take online courses at CU Online in the last 4 years.

Designed to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving job market, Chandigarh University Online is offering 11 Graduate and Post Graduate degree programs in Management, Humanities, Computer Applications, Mass Communication and Science, including BBA, BCA, BA JMC, BBA Business Analytics, BBA ACCA, MBA, M Sc Data Science, MA English, MA JMC, MSc Mathematics, MBA Business Analytics and MA Economics. These programs are delivered through an advanced Learning Management System (LMS), providing students with a personalized and self-paced learning experience in a flexible environment. CU Online offers 23 specializations in Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Masterclass in Experiential Learning by Global Industry Giants

The meteoric rise of CU Online can be attributed to the academic ethos nurtured here, which is premised on experiential learning that is tailored specifically to cater to the demands of the industry. In fact, the curriculum for various academic domains is not only designed but 60 per cent of academic sessions including masterclasses are conducted by the industry leaders themselves. CU Online has established academic collaborations with industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, Wipro, L&T, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Bank of America, Ernst & Young, DHL and Fed X among others.

CU Online Collaborates with Harvard Business Publishing Education to provide Case-Based Teaching & Simulated Learning

To provide students with case study-based experiential learning opportunities, Chandigarh University Online has launched the 'Case-Based Teaching & Simulation' Program in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing Education. As part of the collaboration, the students of CU Online not only get access to the repository of Harvard Business Publishing Education that has more than 30,000 corporate case studies and but also get exposure to learn in a simulated environment where they can take on roles in dynamic business environments, arming them to take real-world challenges of the business world head on.

Under theHarvard ManageMentor Module program, in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing Education, CU Online has been offering 10 skill-based certification courses (6 months) to its students that help students develop the most in-demand skills for the global job market. As many as 1,000 Chandigarh University Online students have already completed these 10 certification courses, and out of total 15,505 students (CU Online), as many as 12,136 students have enrolled for these courses so far. These certifications have been empowering students with practical skills that are highly valued by employers worldwide.

Unique Blend of Digital Pedagogy & Self-Paced Learning

Chandigarh University Online has a unique blend of digital pedagogy and self-paced learning that offers rich e-content through thousands of hours of live and recorded sessions throughout the academic session.

CU Online gives direct access (online and offline modes) to over 1 million of globally recognized publications, including renowned journals, research papers, scholarly articles, industry reports, case studies and reference books from renowned publishers among others through MyLoft (My Library on Fingertips), which is a web-based and app-based digital library delivery system that enriches and enhances the learning experience of its students anytime, anywhere.

Personalized Learning & Campus Immersion Program

Personal Contact Program (PCP) designed by Chandigarh University Online provides students with opportunities to connect, engage and immerse themselves in the university experience through on-campus visits. The PCP or Campus Immersion Program of CU Online facilitates face-to-face interactions among students, faculty and industry leaders. The direct student engagement under PCP provides networking opportunities, hands-on learning on live projects, workshops & seminars, access to central library, high-tech R&D labs and industry-sponsored Centre of Excellences at Chandigarh University campus. CU Online provides personalized learning opportunities to its students using advanced adaptive learning technologies that provide curated content aligned to global standards, real-time feedback and tailored academic support to ensure each student receives unique and effective learning experience with features such as progress tracking, personalized assessments, one-on-one mentoring and experiential learning in simulated environments.

Mentor-Mentee Program (Office Hours)

To get their academic queries resolved, CU Online faculty members provide one-on-one or small group academic support. As part of the Mentor-Mentee program, CU Online students can book virtual slots for course-specific queries, guidance on assignments, projects or case studies. Through Office hours, faculty members also provide insights into real-world applications of academic concepts and help students strategize for exams or assessments.

EMIs for Financially Deprived Students

With the introduction of EMI facility for students, quality education has become more accessible and affordable for all. To empower students coming from financially deprived backgrounds, CU Online has introduced the provision of EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) options for students pursuing its online degree programs. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on students and provide them with greater flexibility in managing their fees payment.

Interested candidates can contact the toll-free number of CU Online: 1800-1213-88800 or apply directly by visiting the website: Onlinecu.in.

CU Online Degree Equivalent to Regular Degree

As per UGC, the value or merit of an academic degree awarded through Open and Distance training or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions is equivalent to corresponding awards of the Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level and post graduate diplomas offered through conventional or regular mode from government as well as private institutions. Moreover, pursuing a degree from CU Online also endows global networking opportunities and opens up several international employment avenues for students as the university is recognized by World Education Services (WES).

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695866/CU_2025_Admission_Prospectus.jpg

