Beijing, May 26: The OPPO Find N6 foldable smartphone is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor this year. OPPO Find N5 was a successful smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and boasted an ultra-slim design. It came with a round-shaped camera module on the rear and only an 8.93mm slim design. The smartphone weighed 229 grams. However, the upcoming OPPO Find N6 may offer advanced features with several key upgrades in the design.

OPPO Find N6 is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026 as the company launched the Find N5 during Q1 this year. According to a report by Gizmochina, new details have emerged about the upcoming OPPO Find N6 foldable smartphone. It said that Digital Chat Station, a known tipster that leaked reliable information in the past, offered new details about the Find N6 smartphone. iQOO Neo 10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Neo Series Smartphone Launched in India.

OPPO Find N6 Expected Specifications and Features

The report mentioned that the OPPO Find N6 will come out in the first quarter of 2026 with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. The tipster said it would be lighter, thinner and more versatile than the predecessor - OPPO Find N5. He said the processor's SM8850 model number belonged to the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. Gizmochina mentioned that other smartphones offered by OPPO with premium specifications and features will be launched in the Chinese market.

This year likely around October, the OPPO Find X9 series will be introduced in China. It will include models like OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9+ and OPPO Find X9 Pro. It suggested that the smartphones will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500c processor. Moreover, the company is expected to launch the OPPO Find X9 Ultra in Q1 2026, around the same time as the OPPO Find N6 will be introduced. The report said the upcoming Find X9 Ultra will continue offering dual periscope cameras. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Launch Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme GT 7 Series.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to be announced during the Computex 2025 event in early October or September. Xiaomi 16 series, iQOO 14, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, OnePlus 14 and various other smartphones will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).