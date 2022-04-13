New Delhi [India] April 13 (ANI/Newsvoir): Chicco, a leading baby care brand in India and over 160 countries, has launched its new advanced Baby Moments cosmetics that are free from Phenoxyethanol and it's enriched with many new natural ingredients of 100 per cent vegetarian origin that are known for baby's skin nourishment. Like its current line, the new Baby Moments also do not have Parabens, SLS, SLES, Dyes, and Alcohol.

The new Baby Moments range is for new-age parents who are more aware and more demanding when it comes to baby care. They insist on the best and the safest for their baby. New-age parents keep themselves abreast with the latest scientific advancements and adopt them fast to remain always ahead.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO - Artsana India (Chicco) sharing his elation on the new launch says, "At Chicco, we make every effort through our scientific knowledge and global experience of more than 60 years to fulfil the wishes of new-age parents. Chicco Baby Moments was the pioneer in offering Parabens-free baby cosmetics in India 10 years back. Now we are again taking a lead in bringing no-Phenoxyethanol products for babies, because like new-age parents, we too believe that babies deserve the best."

New Natural Ingredients

New Baby Moments range has been added with many new natural ingredients in different products such as avocado butter, argan oil, almond milk, Willowherb, Murumuru butter which provide the utmost natural care to baby's skin from day one. The range has 100 per cent ingredients of vegetarian origin and the packaging has been labelled with Veg logo to deliver the trust and promised care for new-born.

New Advanced Formula

The new baby moments cosmetics range has an advanced formulation where there is 'No Phenoxyethanol', which is a chemical of concern. It is not just free from Phenoxyethanol but it's also free from Tropolone, with no added EDTA and Phthalates. It does not have Parabens, SLS, SLES, Dyes, and Alcohol as always.

Phenoxyethanol is widely used as a preservative in cosmetic products, however, it is increasingly becoming an ingredient of concern in many countries.

The European Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (under European Medicine Agency) allows its usage at a maximum concentration of 1 per cent. Similarly, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan defines it as a 'restricted ingredient' and limits its usage to 1 per cent.

Adds Vohra, "While it may still be allowed to be used in limited quantity, the concern about the ingredient in itself is a good enough reason for Chicco to launch a completely Phenoxyethanol-Free range for today's new age consumers."

The common names that are used for Phenoxyethanol on product labels are phenoxyethanol, ethylene glycol monophenyl ether, 2-Phenoxyethanol, rose ether, phenoxyethyl alcohol, beta-hydroxyethyl phenyl ether. However, ayurvedic products may use some other names.

The new Baby Moments range is available under three categories-Bathing essentials range comprises gentle body wash & shampoo, mild body washes in new fragrances, soap, and Shampoo, the Moisturizing line offers body lotion, massage oil, rich cream, and baby cream, Changing product range consists of talcum powder and diaper rash cream. The range is available at a very competitive price point and easily available at your nearby premium pharmacies, baby stores supermarkets, and through portals like www.chicco.in, Amazon, First Cry, Flipkart, Nykaa, etc. to name a few.

