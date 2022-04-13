The first day of the ninth month of the solar calendar in Kerala, Medam, is celebrated as Vishu. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls on April 14 or 15 every year. Vishu 2022 is celebrated on April 15, Friday. It is a joyous occasion, and exchanging beautiful wishes, greetings, and messages is an important part. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Vishu 2022 images, Vishu 2022 wishes, Happy Vishu 2022 greetings, Vishu Ashamsakal images, SMS, GIFs, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook quotes for family and friends.

The Vishu festival has been celebrated in Kerala since the reign of Sthanu Ravi Varma in 844AD. It marks the first day of the astronomical year, and hence Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Lord Krishna are worshipped on this day as Lord Vishnu is considered the God of Time.

On this day, Lord Krishna killed the demon of Narakasura and therefore, Lord Krishna's idols are placed with Lord Vishnu at the time of worship. According to the tradition, the elders light the lamps as they wake up and then wake up the family's younger members. As soon as they wake up, they walk towards the Kani, a tray full of holy things and see it as the first thing of the year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyous Moments of Vishu Continue for the Rest of the Year and Fill Your Life With Great Abundance!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vishu Promises a New Beginning and a Fresh Start. May This Vishu Also Bring New Hopes to Your Life!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vishu 2022! Let This Be a Delightful Year, Filled With Delightful Things in Each of Its Days.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Vishu Give You the Strength To Do All That You Dreamed To Do During Last Year but Didn’t Dare To Do. Happy Vishu 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vishu Be a Day of New Beginnings in Every Way. Happy Vishu 2022!

Every festival in India comes with a special feast. The unique dishes prepared during Vishu are Vishu Kanji, Thoran and Vishu Katta. But there are other delicacies like Veppampoorasam and Mampazhappulissery.

