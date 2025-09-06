NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6: TerreGeneration Solutions, a storytelling studio for impact organisations, is anchoring the first-ever Climate Week India from 7-14 September. It is bringing together 27 grassroot organisations to convene discussions with academics, policymakers, businesses, civil society, youth, and indigenous communities in 22 cities/towns. It will host more than 55 events in the week-long, nationwide platform.

Unlike any other climate platform in the country, Climate Week India is completely community-driven--placing power in the hands of those working directly with people and ecologies most affected by climate change. The week will spark and amplify meaningful collaborations across sectors to drive an equitable, just, and sustainable future.

"Climate Week India is meant to be a joyous festival that facilitates climate action centred around local experiences. Our goal is to catalyse shared responsibility," said Jacob Cherian, TerreGeneration's Senior Advisor, one of the organisers of Climate Week India 2025.

Divya Narayanan, TerreGeneration's strategy advisor, has facilitated multiple rounds of community agreements to make it inclusive, accessible, and grounded in grassroots realities.

Its Bhoomi Bhaasha climate murals aim to integrate local stories of resilience, adaptation, and coexistence with nature into the daily lives of people. It will launch in Bengaluru, Panjim, Kochi, Kodaikanal, and Havelock Island. By 2030, it aims to be on one wall in every district in the country. These murals will turn India's streets into a living gallery of resilience, ensuring climate stories are not scrolled past but etched into public consciousness.

Different geographies have their own unique flavour. For instance, in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Creative Circus is kicking it off with a Climate Carnival and an exhibit from the Natural History Museum (London), and Asar hosting a stand-up comedy night; all Haiyya events across across India are rooted in community climate resilience; Goa leans towards biodiversity, with Vriksh.org's tree walk; Delhi is heavily youth-oriented; Alt Eff on the other hand is hosting its Film Club in 9 cities on a single night. Visit www.climateweek.in/events to know more about event details.

TerreGeneration Solutions, one of the convenors of Climate Week India 2025, is a full-suite event and content agency dedicated to impact. The team, with a strong majority-women leadership, is committed to making complex issues accessible, democratic, and engaging--using multimedia strategies tailored for both grassroots reach and global visibility.

