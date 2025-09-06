Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025: The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team is set to take on the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the second T20I of the three-match ZIM vs SL 2025 series on Saturday, September 6. Sri Lanka head into this clash on the back of a four-wicket victory in the ZIM vs SL 1st T20I 2025 and would have momentum and confidence on their side. Meanwhile, fans looking for Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka's best fantasy playing XI prediction for the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I can read below. Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe by Five Wickets in ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025; Pathum Nissanka's Century Help Visitors To Whitewash Host 2-0.

Sri Lanka would require another victory to secure an unassailable 2-0 series lead with one match to spare. A series victory for Sri Lanka would give them a lot of confidence before Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, find themselves in a must-win situation as they hope to stay alive in the ZIM vs SL 2025 T20I series at home. Dilshan Madushanka Scalps Hat-Trick! Sri Lanka Pacer Defends 10 Runs In Last Over During ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025 at Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Kamindu Mendis (SL)

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Richard Ngrava (ZIM), Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

Who Will Win ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka battled it out in a close game in the ZIM vs SL 1st T20I 2025 and fans can expect another such contest. Both sides will look to give it their best shot, but Sri Lanka are too good and experienced a side to not secure a series win. Sri Lanka are outright favourites to secure a series victory here.

