PNN

New Delhi [India], June 14: The Kolkata chapter of CMOs' Charcha 2025, hosted by Adgully on 11th June 2025 at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, concluded with resounding success--bringing together a diverse mix of marketing leaders, brand custodians, and creative visionaries from across the industry. Themed "Marketing 3.0: Where Data, Creativity, and Purpose Converge," the event featured stimulating conversations on the evolving marketing landscape and honoured impactful work at the MAA (Marketing & Advertising Achievers) Awards.

Also Read | Happy Father's Day 2025 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Heartwarming Quotes, Wishes, HD Images, GIFs and Wallpapers To Celebrate Fatherhood.

The day-long event featured keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats with a stellar lineup of speakers including Abhishek Bhattacharya (MSP Steel), Anand Narang (Vedant Fashions - Manyavar Mohey), Gandharv Sachdeva (Hybrid), Gulrez Alam (Teamology), Murali Krishnan (Wow! Momo), Promita Saha (Karukrit), Ramasish Bhowmick (Adbuffs Media) and more. Sessions focused on leveraging regional power, building purpose-driven brands, and innovating at the intersection of data and creativity. Click here to explore the detailed reports on the conversations that shaped CMOs' Charcha - Kolkata Chapter

A highlight of the day was Z Bangla unveiling their new brand film during the summit, showcasing the channel's renewed positioning and cultural connect with the Bengali audience. The brand film received an enthusiastic response from attendees.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: IDF Slams Iranian Media for 'Spreading Lies', Calls Downing of 2 Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets 'Fake News'.

The evening culminated in the MAA Awards, which recognized some of the most outstanding work and professionals in marketing and advertising. Explore the list of winners and key moments here.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, remarked: "CMOs' Charcha Kolkata was a celebration of bold ideas, data-driven innovation, and the immense talent the region holds. The enthusiastic participation from the marketing fraternity and the energy in the room reaffirmed our belief that platforms like these are essential for industry growth. Congratulations to all the MAA Award winners--you inspire us all."

The event was brought to life with the support of an enthusiastic partner ecosystem--Z Bangla as Presenting Partner, Hybrid and PrsmX powered by MobAvenue as Powered By partners, Way2News as Associate Partner, Teamology as Communication Partner, Karukrit as OOH Partner, Green Label as Celebration Partner, and Rawbare as Gifting Partner.

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date information on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire gamut of the ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully was founded in 2009 and has been successful in establishing a foothold in the online space with a legacy of high-impact events like DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha in Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)