Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29: Colgate is committed to powering a billion smiles, through its flagship program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF). Since its inception in 1976, the program has positively impacted the lives of over 171 million children in India, instilling essential oral care habits, tobacco prevention awareness, and promoting good nutrition for oral health.

In a strategic move to further fortify its impact, Colgate has partnered with IMPAct4Nutrition, a renowned knowledge and resource platform on nutrition incubated by UNICEF India. This collaboration harnesses the combined strengths of Colgate's enduring commitment to social responsibility and IMPAct4Nutrition's expertise, aiming to significantly enhance oral health and nutrition awareness among children.

The partnership sets a bold objective to reach an additional 10 million children by 2025, fostering better oral health for the nation. To achieve this milestone, Colgate will extend its reach to children aged 6-15 years across 12+ states and over 250+ districts, engaging with students in more than 25,000+ schools, spanning both rural and urban areas.

The BSBF program is currently active in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, with valuable support from NGO partner Bharat Cares.

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of CP India, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing oral health backed by science-led innovations for a healthier future. Through our Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program, we actively seek partnerships with governmental bodies and like-minded organizations who share our vision of elevating oral health awareness and fostering positive change."

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

About IMPAct4Nutrition

IMPAct4Nutrition, a knowledge and resource platform on nutrition, serves as the technical partner for the integration of nutritional elements across the BSBF initiative. Incubated by UNICEF India, IMPAct4Nutrition acts as a support unit for public and private organizations, providing them with knowledge, technical expertise, and ideation/activation of nutrition programs, contributing to the larger social movement around POSHAN Abhiyaan Jan Andolan.

About NGO Bharat Cares

Bharat Cares is the social impact arm of CSRBOX group, especially created and curated for social impact program delivery. The group currently works in 24 Indian states in India with strong government partnerships in 8+ states. Their programs revolve around Education, Health & Nutrition, Rural Infrastructure, Environment & Skilling.

