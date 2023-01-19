Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With its core philosophy of 'Redefining New', DN Homes - a leading real-estate group in Odisha commenced the construction work of DN Pallaciya in February 2022 and currently construction is progressing in full swing.

Located at Sundarpur, DN Pallaciya is being developed right in the prime area of Odisha. The residential towers of the project will be designed in the shape of a swastika, a revered Hindu symbol, which signifies divine power and auspicious tidings. The use of such a symbol in an architectural plan is a first-of-its-kind innovation, designed to deliver cosmic and material advantages to residents. Situated midway between the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the high-rise structure would be connected by a rooftop. The project will introduce the concept of Sky Bridge (connecting two towers at the rooftop) to the people of Bhubaneswar for the very first time. DN Homes has hired the services of top architects, structure, landscape, and MEP specialists to design the project while taking into account the needs of the city and potential customers. To provide a top-notch project on schedule, the project will be built with best-in-class technology and modern materials.

The project will provide its residents with world-class living, and a plethora of entertaining amenities like basketball, putting greens, a barbecue pit, gazebos, jogging track on the terrace. The amenities will be connected between the 4 towers and the society facilities will include a Kids' Zone and a Pets' Corner on the ground floors in addition to more meeting space. For the stand-alone 4 BHK tower, there will be a double-height atrium to give it the feel of the hotel lobby and two levels of activities like a mini theatre will be built. To raise the luxury quotient the brand has also introduced a helipad on top of this tower. The towers have been designed in such a way that from each balcony they will enjoy the front view of the lush green area surrounding the premises.

Ratnamala Swain, Director of DN Homes, commented on the same by stating that "DN Pallaciya is the first-of-its-kind property in the area to strike the ideal balance between world-class luxury lifestyle and comfortable living. Pallaciya is being built in Bhubaneswar's new epicenter. A rooftop sky bridge, plush amenities, and the everlasting benefits of living close to nature will provide residents with a unique extravagant experience."

The property is being developed on approx. 6 acres of land and the apartment sizes will range from 995 square feet to 2995 square feet, with pricing starting from Rs. 62.5 lakhs and going up to Rs. 2.45 crore. Operations on the project are underway, and it is expected to be finished by December 2025. The DN Wisdom Tree Global School and the Institute of Mathematics and Applications are two commercial hubs that will be accessible from the property.

Since its incorporation on 2003, DN Homes has risen to become one of Odisha's premier developers by adopting global standards in real estate and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. The company prides itself on a reputation for quality and innovation. DN Homes has constantly invested in upgrading technical expertise and hiring only top professionals in the field in order to achieve its goals. Having adopted a new corporate identity - DN Group - the company has now branched into several different verticals like education under Dasarathi Naik Trust for Excellence, hospitality and retail service under Lifeline Multi Ventures Private Limited and Luxurio Assets Private Limited, and infrastructure development under Dasarathi Naik & Engineers Private Limited. The company's premium education institute, The DN Wisdom Tree Global School has gained a reputation for being an institution with a unique infrastructure and curriculum that too within a short span of operations. Furthermore, the Group has collaborated with IHCL (Tata Group) to set up Hotel Vivanta at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar and with Marriott International for JW Marriott at Delta Square, Bhubaneswar. Interestingly, the DN Regalia Mall & Multiplex is in fact the first mall in the State of Odisha to be set up by a state-based company. Going forward the Group has ambitious plans of expansion not only in its core sectors of operation but in new and upcoming sectors as well.

