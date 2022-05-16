Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): An insights report by Paisabazaar, India's largest digital marketplace for consumer credit, revealed that consumers between 35 and 40 years of age are the most credit healthy, while those below 25 years are the least credit healthy.

In the last 6+ years, over 2.7 crore consumers have accessed their free credit score and report from the Paisabazaar platform. Analysing the data of its large consumer base, Paisabazaar has launched the 2nd edition of its "Making India Credit Fit" Insights Report.

According to the report, only 28 per cent consumers under 25 have a credit score of over 750, usually considered the benchmark for a strong credit score. On the other hand, 42 per cent of consumers in the age group of 35 to 40 are maintaining credit score above 750. The primary reason, behind this, according to Paisabazaar, could be that the need to access credit for life-goals like buying a house is most common at this life-stage.

75 per cent of new credit score consumers come from Tier 2 & 3 cities

Displaying a clear trend of rising credit awareness in the country, the report also showed a sharp rise in the number of consumers from Tier 2 and 3 cities who check their free credit score from the Paisabazaar platform. According to the insights report, in 2016, only 34 per cent consumers who checked their free credit score from the Paisabazaar platform were from outside the top metros. Currently over 75 per cent of Paisabazaar's new consumers who check their credit score come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns.

Paisabazaar has been providing their free credit report in multiple regional languages, to deepen consumers' understanding of their credit health.

"Conversations with customers made us realize that large sections needed to deepen their understanding of credit score. Mere access to their credit report for free was not enough. Language was a road-block, especially beyond the metros. Providing credit report in a jargon-free fashion in a language of their preference has been a great enabler towards higher credit awareness," said Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer, Paisabazaar.

However, consumers from metros continue to be more credit healthy, with nearly 43 per cent of the customers from Metro cities possessing a credit score above 750. On the other hand, around 36 per cent of Paisabazaar customers from non-metros are maintaining a credit score of 750 and above.

Regular tracking of credit score key to credit health

According to Paisabazaar, continuous monitoring of credit score over a period of time through its platform has helped consumers work towards a strong credit score and enabled them to access credit. According to the Paisabazaar report, over 45 per cent consumers, who checked their credit score through its platform, took at least one credit product within 6 months.

The report also revealed that over 52 lakh Paisabazaar consumers have increased their credit score significantly through regular monitoring and responsible credit behaviour. Also, Over 65 lakh consumers, who checked their free credit score from its platform and had DPD (Days Past Due) in their report, have cleared their outstanding debt in the last 4 years.

"Like your personal health, your credit health also depends on you taking the right actions. While being aware and monitoring your score is the first step towards accessing credit, it is also crucial, especially for those with low score, to understand what has gone wrong for them and take corrective measures to improve and build their credit score. Paisabazaar is focussed on being an enabler towards making India credit fit," Radhika Binani added.

Paisabazaar not only helps consumers check their free credit score and report from multiple credit bureaus for free every month, it also enables consumers to build their score through an exclusive credit builder product, credit advisory services and a detailed credit health report.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Paisabazaar was India's largest digital consumer credit marketplace with a 53.7 per cent market share, based on disbursals in FY21

