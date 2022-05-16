Juventus aim to end their season on a high when they host Lazio in their latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 16, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Paul Pogba Transfer News: Juventus Favourites To Sign Manchester United Midfielder.

Juventus have guaranteed themselves of a top-four finish and will be hoping for another positive display. The Bianconeri will finish trophyless this season but have made giant strides forward under Max Allegri. Meanwhile, Lazio are battling for a place in the Europa League and need a win to keep their lead over the chasing teams.

When is Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Juventus vs Lazio match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on May 17, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Lazio match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Lazio match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

