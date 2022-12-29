New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Credgenics, a leading provider of SaaS-based collections and debt resolution technology solutions worldwide, has added yet another accolade to its success journey. In a recent win at the fourth edition of prestigious IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards, Credgenics has been awarded in the categories - Most Effective Digitisation / Paperless Initiative: Best Adoption of Tools & Practices and Most Innovative Analytics Deployment: Most Agile Deployment - towards projects executed for two of its banking industry customers in debt collections. This further strengthens the position of the disrupting technology provider as the leader in the global fintech ecosystem. The awards saw 151 nominations across 94 banks from 47 countries this year. They identify and honour technology players and banks for driving impact through innovative financial technology implementations.

Credgenics has been at the forefront of providing future ready technology solutions for the challenges in the debt collection industry through its unique AI powered SaaS based platform. It has been working closely with banks and other non-banking lending firms to digitize and automate their end-to-end collections processes. So far, Credgenics has worked with over 75+ banks, NBFCs, and digital lending firms, facilitating data-driven, customer-centric, and innovative digital solutions in loan collections.

Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Credgenics, said, "We are humbled to have been recognised by IBS Intelligence, an industry leading media and research platform for two of our technology implementation projects. These awards are an acknowledgement of the hard work and relentless focus put in by the Credgenics team in building cutting-edge technology solutions that enable an industry-first digital and insights driven experience for borrowers and lenders."

Anand Agrawal, Co-founder and CTO, Credgenics, said, "It is great to be recognized at the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards, after competing with the leading players in the banking and financial services industry worldwide. We are extremely proud of the innovative edge and business benefits that our technology delivers. These awards reinforce the competitive advantage and business excellence that we have delivered to our customers."

IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards identify and honour technology players, banks and financial institutions for their excellence in driving impact through technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies. The awards saw fierce competition with 151 nominations across 94 banks from 47 countries this year.

Credgenics is the leading provider of Loan Collection and Debt Resolution technology platform to Banks, Non-banking finance companies, FinTechs, and ARCs worldwide. The SaaS-based platform provides solutions for end-to-end collections lifecycle including digital collections, multi-channel communications, calling, predictive dialers, litigation management, digital payments, mobile-based field collections, dashboard, and analytics. Credgenics reduces the time and cost to collect, increases the collections rate, brings down the NPAs, improves operational efficiencies, and transforms the borrowers' experiences. Credgenics works with 75+ customers and handles USD$2 bn NPA stage retail loan book value, and USD$6 bn delinquent stage retail loan book value. It manages 22 million retail loans and sends 50 million digital communications every month. With Credgenics, lenders have increased resolution rates by 20 per cent, improved collections by 25 per cent, reduced collections cost by 40 per cent, reduced collections time by 30 per cent, and improved legal efficiencies by 60 per cent. https://www.credgenics.com/

