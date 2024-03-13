SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 13: Cricketaddictor, one of the leading platforms for cricket fans around the world, is excited to announce the launch of "Indian Panga League", ahead of the brand new season of IPL 2024. The Indian Panga League is a fan banter video campaign, aimed at portraying witty conversations among the Netizens and the Gen Zs.

Apart from enjoying the match, the fans will also have the opportunity to engage with the campaign for a Fun and Learn season. The fans are a big reason behind the immense success of the IPL. Their unflinching support has been key to the league's meteoric rise over the years and the Indian Panga League has been curated in a way the fans' voice is echoed in the Cricketing chambers of Indian cricket.

With IPL 2024 just around the corner, Cricketaddictor cordially invites fans from every corner of the world to make their presence felt by submitting their fun-filled videos, members, and other creative content related to the IPL games as well as the players and the teams.

One can follow the Indian Premier League campaign on all of our digital platforms, including the Cricketaddictor website and the social media handles. Cricketaddictor aims to involve all sections of the fans and hence, they can follow us on our Cricketaddictor Hindi Website too.

With the Indian Panga League, the fans will be encouraged to not only watch the games but also express their love of the game by sharing their videos, memes, and other content using the hashtag #IndianPangaLeague in addition to tagging Cricketaddictor on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Our team will also make sure to select the funniest content submitted by you and feature it on Cricketaddictor's handles, thus giving the fans a big platform to voice their opinions in a fun way.

Apart from the fan-generated content, Cricketaddictor will also come up with a video series to make the Indian Panga League campaign a Talk of the Town campaign. The videos will feature expert analysis as well as interviews with fans and personalities related to our beautiful sport.

On the launch of the campaign, Mr. Bhupindra Singh Ahluwalia, Managing Director, Cricketaddictor Media Pvt Ltd, said, "Cricketaddictor has never shied away from building a vibrant community of cricket fans and the Indian Panga League is another testament to our efforts. The campaign has been launched to celebrate the fandom and give the fans a unique chance to voice their opinion on the games, teams, and the players."

"Over the years, the fans have been the backbone of the Indian Premier League, and the biggest chunk of credit for making IPL a Global brand goes out to the fans of Indian Cricket. Our latest campaign will give these fans their due as they will be able to express their love for the game in a fun-filled manner. The campaign will have something for everyone related to the game and we just cannot wait to see the fans' creativity and enthusiasm,'' stated Priyam Singh, Head of Content and Operations, Cricketaddictor Media.

The Indian Panga League campaign will be launched just ahead of the forthcoming IPL season and will be running throughout the tournament. With not much time left, we encourage the fans and followers to follow our website and social media handles for all the updates and announcements.

About the IPL: The Indian Premier League or IPL is a monumental T20 tournament played in India, that has changed the face of World Cricket. Launched in 2008, the IPL has gone on to become the 2nd most valuable Sports League in the world, sitting just behind America's National Football League (NFL).

In 2023, the Indian Premier League bagged a $6 billion broadcast deal and the overall value of the league rose to $10.9 billion. NFL is valued at $16 billion whereas Major League Baseball (MLB) sits 3rd on the charts with a $10.7 billion valuation.

Recently, in the IPL 2024 auctions, Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise of IPL for a whopping sum of Rs24.75 crores or $3 million (approx). He became the costliest ever player to be bought by a franchise in IPL's rich history.

In terms of viewership, the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League broke all previous records. The fandom for the league was so high that the league recorded close to half a billion viewers just on Television in 2023.

On TV, the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), saw the highest peak concurrency of 64.1 million viewers as per the reports published by the official broadcaster of the league, Disney Star.

As per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the Star Sports Network garnered 505 million viewers The viewership watch time also stood at an impressive 427.1 billion minutes.

As far as digital streaming of the league was concerned, the IPL 2023 final shattered Global viewership records on Streaming platforms. As per Viacom18, the Digital Streaming rights holder of the IPL, the IPL 2023 final saw 32 million peak concurrent users on Viacom18's JioCinema app. This became the first cricket match to have breached the 30 million peak concurrency mark in the country.

Before that, the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held the record of having a peak concurrency of 25.3 million viewers on Disney+ Hotstar. Viacom18 stated that the video views for the IPL till the second qualifier has crossed the 16 billion mark.

BCCI registered their name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of spectators in a T20 game when the IPL 2022 final took place between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 1,01,566 people watched the final live from the Stadium, making it the biggest spectator count in a T20 match in history.

For more information about the "Indian Panga League" campaign and Cricketaddictor's coverage of the IPL, please visit our website or follow Cricketaddictor on our social media handles.

