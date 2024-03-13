Yodha is an action thriller directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, has built anticipation among the audience ever since the release of its posters, trailers and other BTS video clips. It has offered glimpses of high-octane action sequences and featured Sidharth in a never-before-seen avatar. Speaking about his role in Yodha, the actor was quoted as saying, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for.” Ahead of Yodha’s Release, Sidharth Malhotra Drops BTS Video Featuring Jaw-Dropping ‘Single Take Action Scene’ – WATCH.

Yodha is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of the key details. Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Promises High-Octane Action in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Upcoming Film.

Cast – Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the leading roles. The action thriller will also see Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Yodha shared by IMDb reads, “After terrorists hijack a passenger plane, an off-duty soldier aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails.”

Watch The Trailer Of Yodha Movie Below:

Release Date – After several delays in its theatrical release, Yodha will finally arrive in theatres on March 15.

Review – The reviews for Yodha are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is shared.

