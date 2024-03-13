The 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been a complete entertainer for the fans so far. Each team have pleased their fans by producing some brilliant moments throughout the tournament. The PSL 2024 has been full of setbacks, achievements and some heated altercations. While defending champions Lahore Qalandars had a terrible run in the tournament and were able to win just one match from 10 games, Multan Sultans ended up topping the points table. Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators ended up in the second, third and fourth spot respectively, which helped them qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Karachi Kings are the other franchise with Qalandars who are out of the tournament. Usama Mir Bowls a Cracking Leg Spin Delivery To Dismiss Mohammad Wasim Jr During Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Pakistan Super League 2024 Playoffs Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 14 (Qualifier) 09:30 PM IST Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi National Stadium, Karachi March 15 (Eliminator 1) 09:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators National Stadium, Karachi March 16 (Eliminator 2) 09:30 PM IST Winner of Eliminator 1 and Loser of Qualifier National Stadium, Karachi March 18 (Final) 09:30 PM IST Winner of Qualifier and Winner of Eliminator 2 National Stadium, Karachi

All four teams have displayed some brilliant performances in the tournament so far and are the clear contenders to win the tournament this season. The fan and brand value have witnessed a significant rise with every season and it is expected to rise more once the playoffs are done.

