New Delhi [India], June 14: Carbon Guzzlers announce their first-ever Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for their eco-friendly device, the Baby Guzzler.

The Baby Guzzler is an environment-friendly device that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The device is easy to install and can be used both at home and office spaces. With its modern design, the Baby Guzzler is not only effective but also aesthetically pleasing, ensuring it fits seamlessly into any room.

To see a demonstration of the device, click here https://youtu.be/UElVtn-qxWo

Carbon Guzzlers' mission is to provide innovative solutions to tackle climate change, and the Baby Guzzler is their first offering. By capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the Baby Guzzler helps to reduce the carbon footprint and contributes to a more sustainable future.

The Power is in Your Hands

The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign aims to raise funds for the production and distribution of the Baby Guzzler. Backers of the campaign will not only be contributing to a more sustainable future but also receive exclusive perks and rewards.

"We are excited to launch the crowdfunding campaign for our first step - the Baby Guzzler," said Senthil Rajendran, the founder of Carbon Guzzlers. "Our team has worked hard to create a device that not only helps to combat climate change but is also the perfect addition to any home or office space. We look forward to bringing it to market with the help of our backers."

Carbon Guzzlers utilizes a unique and innovative carbon capture technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The air exiting the device has much lesser CO2 as compared to the air entering it. The company believes that this technology has the potential to be a game-changer in the fight against climate change and hopes to bring it to market with the help of crowdfunding.

"We believe that our technology can play a crucial role in mitigating these effects," said Senthil Rajendran. "We want to make a difference, and we believe that crowdfunding is the perfect way to do it, as it gives power to the people to make a difference. Backers of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will be supporting a company that is dedicated to creating a more sustainable future for all."

Help Make Sustainable Future a Reality

In the near future Carbon Guzzlers plan to launch a number of amazing products which will offer a range of carbon capture services. They believe that these types of products have the potential to revolutionize the way we think about carbon emissions and create new economic opportunities.

The funds raised through the Indiegogo Campaign will be used to help bring the Baby Guzzler to the market. The company believes that this device has the potential to make a significant impact in the fight against climate change and hopes that the public will support its mission.

"Climate change is a global issue, and we believe that everyone has a role to play in addressing it," said Ravishankar Balasubramanian, Co-Founder of Carbon Guzzlers. "We're excited to launch this crowdfunding campaign and to engage with people who share our passion for a sustainable future."

Carbon Guzzlers' crowdfunding campaign begins 15th June, 2023 and ends on 13th August, 2023. Make a wise decision by being a part of this revolution and contributing towards a better future!

