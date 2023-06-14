It is that time of the year when the east side of our country, especially West Bengal, celebrates "West Bengal Day." The state is not a freshly constituted one. Hence it does not have a formation day that it will observe similarly to Telangana. We must go back to the pre-Independence era, when plans for the division were put forth, to comprehend this fully. The Bengal Legislative Assembly met on June 20, 1947, to decide whether the Bengal Presidency would remain unified with Pakistan or with India or whether it would be partitioned, with the districts having a majority of Hindus remaining with India as West Bengal and the parts with a majority of Muslims as East Pakistan.

The House's processes to split Bengal in two and lay the groundwork for West Bengal ended after lengthy discussions and intense debates. Despite the fact that it appears as though a simple decision was made, it took months of unrelenting work and initiatives led by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who was assisted by illustrious figures such Dr Meghnad Saha, Dr Ramesh Chandra Mazumdar, Dr Suniti Kumar Chatterjee, and Dr Jadunath Sarkar. Mukherjee, a steadfast supporter of India's unity, was never one to argue for its division.

Today, with more than 91 million residents, West Bengal, an eastern Indian state, has the fourth-highest population in the country. Its 34,267 square miles (88,750 km2) border Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, as well as the Indian states of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Sikkim, and Assam. Kolkata serves as the state capital. It constitutes the ethnolinguistic region of Bengal, together with its neighbour country of Bangladesh.

Bengalis love their food, and no cuisine can compare to the fish preparations of an average Bengali kitchen, which are usually created from freshwater fish. Bengal has some of the most mouthwatering delicacies in the world. The Bengali Doi-maachh, Fish Kobiraji, Sorshe-Hilsa, Rui-Kalia, and Prawn Malai Curry combine for the most ideal lunchtime you can imagine.

