New Delhi [India], October 11: CSRBOX, India's leading social impact platform, hosted the Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2025. The award recognises exceptional changemakers- individuals, organisations, and institutions, who are driving transformative change across Bharat through sustainability, innovation, and social impact initiatives.

The prestigious ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Shri (Dr.) L. Murugan, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India; Smt. Vimala Ramesh, Resident Commissioner, Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Deep Kalra, Chairman, IIMA-EF Board & Chairman, MakeMyTrip; and Mr. Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan.

The evaluation process was conducted through a structured and transparent approach to ensure fairness and credibility. All nominations were first reviewed for eligibility and relevance to the award categories. The qualified entries were then assessed by an esteemed jury panel, which shortlisted the most impactful and innovative initiatives. These shortlisted projects subsequently underwent detailed on-ground verification to validate their outcomes and authenticity. Based on the combined insights of the jury review and field evaluations, the final awardees were selected through a transparent and merit-driven process to embody the spirit of Doing Good for Bharat.

The initiative highlights innovative solutions that effectively address social and environmental challenges through research, replicability, and long-term community impact.

Award Categories

The 2025 Awards encompassed a wide range of categories across business, innovation, academia, philanthropy, and governance.

This year's awardees represented a cross-section of India's changemakers from corporate leaders advancing environmental stewardship to social innovators and public servants improving governance and community well-being.

"The Doing Good for Bharat Awards celebrate the individuals and institutions who are not just achieving impact but redefining what it means to build a better India. These changemakers prove that purpose-driven action can create lasting systemic change," said Bhomik Shah, Founder & CEO, CSRBOX.

The event reaffirmed sector commitment to nurturing a culture of collaboration and impact leadership across India's development ecosystem. By spotlighting exemplary initiatives and individuals, the Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2025 not only honoured those driving meaningful transformation but also inspired a broader movement of collective action with the way forward, together.

