Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 before the India vs New Zealand ODI series. The two stalwarts are set to make a comeback to international cricket for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy win after they were named in India's squad for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, which features three matches and will start on October 19 in Perth. India vs Australia 2025 ODI Series Promo Released: Star Sports Shares IND vs AUS Promotional Video Featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Watch).

After the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to feature in India's ODI series against South Africa as well, which features three matches and starts from November 30. After this, India's next ODI assignment will be against New Zealand, which will get underway on January 11, 2026. According to a report in PTI (Press Trust of India), both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to feature in at least six rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 between the IND vs SA and IND vs NZ ODI series. Rohit Sharma Breaks His Own Lamborghini As He Hits Massive Six During Practice Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series, Video Goes Viral.

A BCCI official, in an interaction with PTI, said. "Between the last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks. The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat." India vs Australia 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced their retirements from Test cricket earlier this year, before the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The duo, last year, had pulled down the curtains on their stellar T20I careers by announcing retirement from the shortest format of the game right after India had beaten South Africa to win the ICC T20 World Cup title in Barbados.

