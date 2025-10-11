England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Match 12 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see England Women National Cricket Team lock horns with the Sri Lanka Women National Cricket Team on October 11. The ENG-W vs SL-W WODI match will be played in Guwahati on October 10, with England Women looking to earn their third successive win in the competition, while the Sri Lanka Women will hope to win their maiden match in the tournament. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Registers First Win in Tournament With 100-Run Drubbing of Bangladesh

England women have been on a two-match winning streak, having comprehensively beaten South Africa and earning a hard-fought win over Bangladesh. England's batting remains a concern moving forward, with batters struggling against quality spin bowling. The bowlers have been on the money so far, as both pace and spin departments have been in the wickets.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan women will look to get their first win in the tournament, having started the competition with a loss and then having their second match called off. Co-hosts Sri Lanka will need to fire soon across departments, with only their veterans coming to the party, as young players failed to get going.

ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Saturday, October 11 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 11. The ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and begins at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). England Women Beat Bangladesh Women by Four Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Heather Knight’s Fighting Unbeaten Fifty Helps ENG-W Secure Close Win

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs SL-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).