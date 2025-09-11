PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: At the landmark 20th edition of the Construction World Architect & Builder Awards (CWAB) 2025, Raheja Universal, led by Ashish Raheja, Managing Director & CEO, was awarded among India's Top Builders, joining an elite league of firms shaping the future of India's built environment.

Organized annually by Construction World, CWAB has established itself as one of the country's most respected platforms celebrating excellence in architecture, construction, and design. Over the past two decades, the awards have consistently honored the nation's most innovative architects, forward-thinking builders, and transformative projects.

The awards recognized that under the guidance of Ashish Raheja, Raheja Universal has emerged as a developer known for its sharp market acumen, design sensitivity, and commitment to creating contextually relevant, high-quality developments. The brand's ability to identify evolving consumer needs and respond with tailored, future-ready offerings has been central to its growth and industry recognition.

Celebrating the win, Ashish Raheja said, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, because it reflects the trust people have placed in Raheja Universal over the years. Our constant endeavor is to create spaces that are not just beautifully designed but also meaningful for the lives they touch. I share this accolade with my team, whose dedication makes every achievement possible."

Further reinforcing its position in the market, Raheja Universal has recorded exceptional traction across its recent developments:

- Raheja District, Vashi NX: Residential towers, Solaris 1, 2 & 3 achieved 100% sales; commercial tower, Prime 1 is over 90% sold, and the pre-launch of World Trade Centre Navi Mumbai has generated significant industry buzz and early investor interest.

- The Riviere, Worli: The launch of exclusive, higher-floor Skyplex apartments has introduced a bold new chapter in elevated luxury living.

- Raheja Exotica, Versova Island: Luxury residences - Verona is nearing 100% sales, Siena is fully sold out; and the newly introduced Skyplexes and penthouses at Cyprus B, an uber-luxury sea-facing project, have set a new pricing benchmark in the region.

Together, these milestones underline the company's ability to anticipate market demand and respond with bold, future-forward developments that consistently resonate with discerning buyers. The CWAB recognition further amplifies this momentum, serving as a testament to Raheja Universal's architectural excellence, strategic foresight, and Ashish Raheja's leadership in shaping impactful, luxury-driven developments across the MMR region.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rahejauniversal.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770905/Ashish_Raheja_CWAB_2025.jpg

