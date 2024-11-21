PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21: datakulture is excited to announce its new purpose and direction, aiming to become extended growth partners for businesses.

Also Read | Lachit Diwas 2024 Date: Who Is Lachit Borphukan? Know Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Valiant Warrior of Assam.

A Chennai-based pure-play analytics and AI service provider, datakulture operates under their parent conglomerate, Sedin Technologies and has offices in California, Melbourne, Singapore, Fredericton, and Dubai. Delivering impactful flagship projects across industries, retail, eCommerce, BFSI, logistics, manufacturing, and others has made datakulture a growing player in unlocking digital transformation.

The team is now gearing up to start fresh with a new motto 'Data leads to decisions. Build a team that believes in them.' This approach focuses on ensuring high data adoption rates and fostering cultural-shift for clients, as they embark on their digital transformation journey. To make this vision come true, datakulture has brought in a team of seasoned advisors, dedicated to guiding clients and internal teams. The newly appointed leaders will work with the existing crew, aligning company's growth with team capabilities and culture, addressing talent gaps, and overseeing marketing and promotional activities.

Also Read | UP Police Constable Result 2024 Declared: UPPRPB Police Exam Result Announced At uppbpb.gov.in.

Jagadeesan Veerachamy, Co-Founder, datakulture and Practice Head - Analytics at Sedin Technologies. 18+ years of experience in data, analytics, and leadership with first-hand expertise in industries - Aviation, Logistics, IT, and financial services.

Talking about the bold strides, datakulture's Co-Founder, Jagadeesan quoted, "We aim to promote real transformation through data and cultural change, being their long-term growth partners. We will keep building exceptional and modernized data solutions, but also help our clients adopt it to achieve maximum impact. The infinite loop >< in our logo implies the same too, indicating the everlasting relationship between two entities, us and our partners, stakeholders, clients, employees, and others we work with."

Businesses and tech leaders looking forward to investing in their digital transformation can contact datakulture for more information.

About datakulture

datakulture, a division of Sedin Technologies, is a pure-play data analytics and AI company. With a wide range of data experts and business intelligence professionals, we help businesses pave their data roadmap, build and maintain scalable data infrastructure, and implement customized AI-driven solutions. Combining our decade of experience, tech and industry expertise, and consistent learning, we help our clients navigate complex data landscapes to unfold actionable insights.

Media contact details

Name: Ram Somasuntharam

Role: Chief data strategist

Phone number: +91 88846 11886

Email address: ram@datakulture.com

Website: https://datakulture.com/

datakulture links

Website: https://datakulture.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datakulture/

X: https://x.com/thedatakulture

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@datakulture

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561590/Jagadeesan_V.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561589/datakulture_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)