Lucknow, November 21: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced the results of the written exam conducted for the recruitment of constables on Thursday. "The list of candidates found eligible for the next stage of the selection process, scrutiny of records and physical standard test as per the merit of marks obtained in the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to the posts of Constable Civil Police and the related notification has been released on the board's website uppbpb.gov.in," the board said on X. UP Police Constable Result 2024: Marksheet Available in 2 Days on uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How to Check.

The written exams were held in two shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. The fresh recruitment exercise was carried out after the exams held on February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.