Lachit Diwas is an annual event that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across Assam on November 24. The special day honours Lachit Borphukan, a popular commander of the Ahom kingdom in Assam. He is remembered for his heroic leadership during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, where he led the Assamese forces to victory against the Mughals, safeguarding Assam's sovereignty. Lachit Diwas commemorates Lachit Borphukan's bravery, patriotism, and dedication to his motherland.

Born on November 24, 1622, Lachit Borphukan has become a powerful symbol Assam's historical autonomy. A few Buranjis describe Lachit's victory over the Mughal naval fleet, led by Ram Singh, in the Battle of Saraighat. Lachit Borphukan died soon after in Kaliabor and was buried at Teok in Jorhat in a maidam, which are burial grounds for Ahom royals and nobles. In this article, let's know more about Lachit Diwas 2024 date and the significance of the day that marks the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.

Lachit Diwas 2024

Lachit Diwas 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 24.

Who Is Lachit Borphukan? Significance of Lachit Diwas

Lachit Borphukan is an important figure in Assam’s history. His most notable achievement was his decisive victory over the Mughal forces led by Raja Ram Singh at Saraighat, near present-day Guwahati. Despite being outnumbered and out-resourced, Lachit’s military tactics, use of the terrain, and naval warfare expertise turned the tide in favour of the Ahoms The victory ensured Assam's independence from Mughal expansion and preserved its unique culture and identity.

By defeating the Mughal invasion, Borphukan safeguarded the Ahom kingdom's sovereignty and protected the cultural heritage of Assam from external influences. He continues to be a source of inspiration in Assam and across India for his unyielding courage and loyalty to his people and is celebrated as a national hero who upheld the ideals of unity, bravery, and sacrifice. On this day, various events are organised by the Government of Assam that includes cultural events, discussions, and tributes to the great leader for all his contributions.

