Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 21: Deakin University, ranked in the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide, will officially open its GIFT City Campus in India in January 2024 becoming the first ever international university to set up a campus in India. Deakin's GIFT City Campus will offer in-demand, progressive courses equipping graduates with future-ready skills.

Applications for the initial programs, Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional), were announced last month and Deakin's admissions team has started short-listing potential candidates for the inaugural intake of students commencing July 2024.

Strategically located at the heart of India's emerging biz-tech district, amongst like-minded and dynamic organisations, the GIFT City Campus is set to offer students unprecedented collaborative opportunities and hands-on industry experience. Students can look forward to purpose-built facilities, equipped with cutting-edge resources to foster learning and innovation.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University said, "This is going to be an Australian university operating in India, with Australian characteristics, but an Indian culture. The two coming together to create something that is Deakin, but different. It is very exciting."

"GIFT City is growing at a rapid pace making it an ideal location to build our first ever international teaching campus and develop how we skill and educate the next generation of post graduate students in key areas that meet the needs of both our nations."

Delivering on its commitment to make global education and international standards of learning and skilling accessible to Indian students, Deakin's GIFT City Campus will provide the same standard of education as Deakin's Australian campuses. All courses offered at GIFT City align with Australia's national accreditation body, the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA).

The Master of Business Analytics program is designed to equip students with advanced analytical skills and business acumen with a strategic and industry-aligned curriculum. The Master of Cyber Security (Professional) is a comprehensive course with a futuristic outlook that equips students to take on modern cyber security challenges and solutions. Both courses are professionally accredited by Australian Computer Society (ACS).

Students will not only get acquainted with research tools and techniques in their core units but will also get a chance to apply and test their learning through professional practice specialisation on a capstone project.

Selection is based on a holistic consideration of your academic merit, work experience, likelihood of success, availability of places, participation requirements, regulatory requirements, and individual circumstances. Candidates will need to meet the minimum course entry requirements to be considered for selection. For Master of Business Analytics, the minimum eligibility requirements include a bachelor's degree, proficiency in English, and CAT, GMAT, GATE, or GRE scores. To apply to the Master of Cyber Security (Professional), a candidate must have a bachelor's degree in IT or related field and proof of English proficiency.

The fees for the two programs being offered is set at 21.4 lakh INR for the full course duration of two years (fast tracked to 18 months continuous study) for each course.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University said, "Deakin has always sought to facilitate the highest standards of global education, accessible and inclusive real-world learning and skilling for Indian students. Through its GIFT City Campus, Deakin University will directly support India's rapid advancement as a digital economy with an industry-ready workforce base suitably skilled and geared for challenges. The campus will deliver beyond the promises to generate lasting future outcomes."

In alignment with ambitions of 'Internationalisation of Education' as envisioned by NEP 2020, the campus will revolutionise the delivery of industry relevant learning and skills, with students able to partner and learn alongside leading industry partners such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL, Xebia, NSE, India INX, L&T Edutech, and IIBX. Graduates will learn in an environment where they can stay updated with the latest industry practice, and gain access to training, internships and recruitment opportunities with our industry partners. John Bolton, Executive Director, International Branch Campuses (and interim GIFT City Campus Director), Deakin University said, "We will deliver a world-class learning and teaching environment, right here in India. With the campus infrastructure now complete we look forward to welcoming students and staff to experience the new facilities and global academic resources."

Potential students and those interested to learn more about the Deakin University GIFT City Campus and stay up to date with developments are invited to register for more details at https://www.deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india/enquiry-form

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu

