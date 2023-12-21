Indore, December 21: In a tragic case, a 17-year-old girl allegedly died due to heart attack shortly after having dinner with her family at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Sanjana Yadav, a resident of Rambali Nagar. The precise cause of death remains unclear, but it's suspected that she may have experienced a heart attack. According to police and family member of the deceased, no one had history of heart attack in the family. The devastating incident happened on Tuesday night, December 20 soon after the family dinner.

Sanjana Yadav, a first-year BCom student, reportedly faced uneasiness soon after a family dinner. Her family members reportedly rushed her to the hospital in a desperate attempt to save her life. Despite medical intervention, Sanjana was declared dead at the hospital, reported Times of India. The incident left the family members shocked as she displayed no indications of illness. However, Sanjana had previously suffered from typhoid which her family took good care of. Sudden Death in Karnataka: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack While Walking to School in Chikkamagaluru District.

Sanjana's family said that she had followed her regular routine by going to the college in the morning and visiting a temple. In the evening she cooked dinner and had food with her family after which they shifted to the living room for some quality time and conversation.

Suddenly, she felt a sharp chest pain accompanied by intense sweating. She was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The sudden death of the minor girl has left the family devastated. The police have launched an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to determine the precise cause of death. Heart Attacks in Gym: Hotel Owner Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Workout in Indore (Watch Video).

Cardiologist Dr AD Bhatnagar said that several factors like hypertension, abnormal coronary artillery, week heart muscle need to be checked to determine the cause of the death. Sanjana's father works as a driver for loading vehicles. She is survived by a younger brother and was the only daughter in her family.

