Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Dunki, finally landed in theaters on December 21, and it's already taking off with positive buzz. Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, the movie explores the sensitive subject of illegal immigration through the lens of 'donkey flights' a unique technique. Featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead and a memorable cameo by Vicky Kaushal, Dunki has garnered significant expectations, and reviews suggest it might just exceed them. The film is tagged as 'masterpiece'. Check out Dunki's review roundup below. Dunki: Comedian Sunil Pal Predicts a Hat-Trick Success for Shah Rukh Khan’s Film (Watch Video).

India Today: "While SRK is the star attraction, Hirani makes sure he gives the supporting cast ample room to play. Writing and dialogues have always been the forte of Hirani. Dunki’s first half is layered and nuanced with the feel-good humour and simplistic approach that is signature Hirani."

Zoom TV: "The heart of Dunki lies in its second act, a testament to Rajkumar Hirani's storytelling finesse. This segment unravels with a raw emotional intensity capable of evoking tears from the audience. Noteworthy is the deliberate omission of these poignant moments from promotional material, heightening their impact as an unforeseen emotional revelation. This strategic storytelling choice adds layers to the film's emotional resonance, making Dunki an immersive and unpredictable cinematic experience." Dunki Review: Early Reactions Call Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film 'Masterpiece'.

Watch Dunki Trailer:

Hindustan Times: "Laced with director Rajkumar Hirani's signature style, Dunki rides high on emotions, with humour peppered in quantity that at times get too much to digest. Overall, Dunki is a film that leaves you with a tearful smile. And if you couldn't watch Animal with your families for the glorified violence, you must check out Dunki for it's an absolute family entertainer and will be an emotional riot."

