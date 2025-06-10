PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: In a significant step toward bridging the skill gap in the rapidly evolving AI future, Delphi Computech, a leading IT training institute with over 26 years of expertise, has announced the launch of two new comprehensive combined IT courses of Full Stack Java combined with Salesforce and Full Stack Python combined with Generative AI. Alongside these premium offerings, the institute is extending a remarkable social initiative to improve IT literacy among the masses by providing free C and C++ training to students who have at least completed their 12th standard, non-IT engineering diploma holders & non-IT professionals, to taste the IT water from a career transformation perspective. This initiative reinforces Delphi's commitment to empowering the youth and fostering technological education.

New Courses to Meet Industry Demands

The newly launched Full Stack Java, combined with Salesforce, and Full Stack Python, combined with Generative AI courses, are designed to equip aspiring developers with end-to-end programming skills, covering both front-end and back-end development. These programs aim to prepare students for high-demand roles in the emerging AI tech industry, where full-stack developers are increasingly sought after for their versatility and ability to handle diverse aspects of software development.

The Full Stack Java course focuses on Java-based technologies, including core Java, Spring Boot, Hibernate, and front-end frameworks like Angular and React. The combination of the Salesforce admin & development course gives candidates the ability to bring technical knowledge to business solutions.

The Full Stack Python course emphasises Python's robust ecosystem, covering Django, Flask, and front-end tools such as JavaScript and Vue.js. Combination with the Generative AI: Concepts, Applications & Integration course provides a strong foundational understanding with practical insights, helping to integrate GenAI effectively into their projects.

Both programs incorporate real-world projects, ensuring hands-on experience that aligns with current industry standards.

"Our goal is to create job-ready professionals who can seamlessly integrate into the tech workforce," said officials at Delphi Computech. "With the rapid growth of AI and digital transformation, full-stack developers are in high demand, and our courses are tailored to meet these needs with practical, industry-relevant training."

Free C/C++ Training: A Social Commitment

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Delphi Computech is offering free C and C++ training to students who have completed their 12th standard or non-IT engineering diploma holders & non-IT professionals. This initiative aims to provide foundational programming skills to novice learners, enabling them to pursue further studies or careers in technology.

The free training program covers essential programming concepts, including data structures, algorithms, and object-oriented programming, using C and C++. By making this course accessible at no cost, Delphi seeks to remove financial barriers and democratize access to quality education for students from diverse backgrounds. The program is open to applicants across India, and since this training is online, students can attend from home.

"Education is a powerful tool for transformation," Delphi's Officials added. "By offering free C and C++ training, we hope to empower students to take their first steps toward a rewarding career in technology, regardless of their financial circumstances", supporting the Skill India initiative launched by the government of India to build the nation.

Specialised SAP trainings & Certification Programs with Internship

Delphi Computech's legacy as an SAP Authorised Partner further underscores its credibility in delivering high-quality training. With over two decades of experience, the institute has trained thousands of professionals who now thrive in leading IT firms globally. In addition to its new courses, Delphi continues to offer specialised SAP training and certification programs, maintaining its position as a trusted name in enterprise software education.

To enhance employability, Delphi has also introduced training programs that include internships with simulated projects. These internships provide students with practical exposure to real-world scenarios, allowing them to build portfolios that showcase their skills to potential employers. "Our internship programs bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements," said Officials at Delphi. "Students gain confidence and competence by working on projects that mirror actual workplace challenges."

The launch of these initiatives comes at a time when India's IT sector is projected to grow exponentially, driven by advancements in AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure. By equipping students with cutting-edge skills and providing free training to underserved communities, Delphi Computech is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.

Interested students can enrol in the Full Stack Java and Full Stack Python courses or apply for the free C/C++ training program through Delphi's official website (www.delphicomputech.com). With its blend of innovation, expertise, and social responsibility, Delphi Computech continues to set a benchmark for IT education in India.

