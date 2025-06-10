Mumbai, June 10: Formula 1 and the FIA have announced the calendar for the 2026 Formula One World Championship, with drivers and teams set to embark on another 24-round campaign as new technical regulations and 100% advanced sustainable fuels come into play. Starting with the Australian Grand Prix on the weekend of March 6-8 and concluding with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 4-6, the F1 community will visit five of the world’s seven continents over the course of the year. F1 2025: Fernando Alonso Set To Be Only Aston Martin Car in Spanish Grand Prix As Lance Stroll Sits Out With Wrist Injury.

In 2026, Ramadan will take place throughout February and March, meaning the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will again be held in April. The calendar sees further improvements to the geographical flow of races, including the Canadian Grand Prix now following Miami in an earlier slot from May 22-24, delivering significant freight efficiencies as some equipment can move directly from one event to the other.

This change creates a consolidated European leg of the season across the summer months, beginning in Monaco from June 5-7 and finishing in Spain, where Madrid will make its F1 calendar debut from September 11-13. The championship then returns to Asia with the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, ahead of a triple header in the Americas, before Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi close out the season.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel. F1 2025: Yuki Tsunoda Under Pressure After New Red Bull Driver Hits Bottom of Qualifying in Spain.

“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid. It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe."

“I want to thank all our fans for their passionate support and the FIA, with all the volunteers, marshals and officials, as well as the promoters, partners, sponsors, host cities and the local motor racing federations for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule in what I know will be another historic year for Formula 1.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, added, “Next year’s FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport. A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition." F1 2025: George Russell Voices Concern Over ‘Baked-In’ Flaws in Mercedes Car After Imola GP Struggles.

“With 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the season truly reflects the global nature of our community, while the improved geographical flow of the calendar shows our joint commitment to making the championship more efficient and sustainable."

“The debut of Madrid, the arrival of iconic brands like Audi, Cadillac, and Ford, and the introduction of the next generation of F1 cars powered by 100% advanced sustainable fuels signal an exciting new era of racing. My thanks to everyone involved in putting on this incredible season and in delivering a calendar that continues to drive the sport forward on all fronts. And, my thanks to the fans whose passion and unwavering support keep the spirit of our sport alive.”

