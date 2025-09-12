PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: DESRI (formerly D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments), a leading renewable energy company, today announced the inauguration of its new capability centre at RMZ Nexity, Hyderabad. The new office reflects DESRI's commitment to Hyderabad as a key hub for its global operations, benefiting from India's highly skilled talent pool.

Since first establishing operations in Hyderabad in 2014, DESRI has steadily developed and expanded capabilities that support its global business across various areas, including accounting, engineering, finance, legal and performance analytics. Today, DESRI India plays a central role in the company's operations, and the new office provides a world-class environment for its growing workforce.

David Zwillinger, Chief Executive Officer, DESRI, said, "Hyderabad has become a strategic hub for DESRI, offering access to top-tier talent and modern infrastructure. With the inauguration of our new office at RMZ Nexity, we are excited to strengthen our presence in India and reaffirm our commitment to Hyderabad's rich and diverse talent pool, including through collaborations with universities and colleges across the state."

Sachin Patha, India Head, DESRI India, added, "This event marks a significant milestone in DESRI's India journey. The new Hyderabad office is more than just a workspace--it's a testament to our people-first approach, designed to promote innovation, collaboration, well-being and performance. We're poised to deliver even greater operational excellence."

Located in RMZ Nexity, the facility has been designed with a focus on employee well-being and productivity. The new office offers modern infrastructure, which features collaboration areas, multiple conference rooms, breakout zones, dedicated medical room and a cafeteria with an in-house kitchen ensuring employees have access to essential facilities for a seamless and comfortable work experience. Additionally, the space is located in a complex with food and beverage outlets, retail stores, shuttle services, and various other conveniences, fostering a dynamic and engaging workplace ecosystem.

About DESRI:

DESRI and its affiliates develop, acquire, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes over 79 solar, wind and battery storage projects representing close to 11 gigawatts of aggregate capacity. For more information, visit https://desri.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771177/DESRI_inaugrates_New_Hyderabad_Office.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771178/DESRI_Logo.jpg

