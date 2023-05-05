New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A Kathmandu-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh with 77 passengers onboard was diverted to Patna airport due to a technical problem on Friday.

A senior official with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that all passengers in the aircraft are safe.

It was informed that pilots observed some technical problem in the aircraft and diverted it to Patna airport where it landed safely.

The technical problem which necessitated an urgent landing was not immediately known.

"Biman Bangladesh Flight-371 from Dhaka To Kathmandu was diverted to Patna due to a technical problem. It landed Patna safely at 12:00 IST. All onboard passengers are safe," added the official.

The official added that teams are looking into the incident. (ANI)

