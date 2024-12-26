New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Offering a smooth and seamless experience at various airport checkpoints through face authentication technology, Digi Yatra has registered more than 9 million active users so far, with a daily average of 30,000 app downloads.

The platform Digi Yatra in a statement on Thursday said that it has facilitated over 42 million seamless journeys, a reflection of growing trust and acceptance among air passengers.

Digi Yatra ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless, thereby saving time.

The year 2024 saw Digi Yatra, an ecosystem utilising face biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports, changing the travel game.

The platform achieved some significant milestones since its inception in December 2022. Starting with just three airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, it established an impressive network of 24 airports across the country, the statement added.

One of the key highlights of 2024 was Digi Yatra's collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The 'IATA One-ID X Digi Yatra India' initiative was a significant step towards enabling seamless end-to-end international travel experiences. This association will assist Digi Yatra in setting the course for an international foray.

Digi Yatra has made significant progress in 2024 by focusing on improving customer experience and trust. The recent updates on the Digi Yatra app emphasise on improving contactless biometric solutions and ensuring smoother registration experiences.

In October, Digi Yatra further launched the d-KYC (Don't Know Your Customer) campaign, which highlights its commitment to user privacy and choice. The campaign was about how Digi Yatra caters to customers' needs without storing or accessing their personal data.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said, "In the coming year, we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory by adding four more airports in the early months of 2025."

Through the year 2025, the CEO said they will work towards solidifying its presence both domestically and internationally with a vision to create a more integrated and secure travel ecosystem.

By March 2025, Digi Yatra plans to support all 22 official languages, making it more accessible to travellers in India.

The decision to go multilingual aligns with Digi Yatra's goal to ensure that language is no barrier for any user.

Digi Yatra is also targeting an ambitious international pilot project by June 2025.

It aims to conduct trials with foreign passengers holding electronic passports (e-passports). This initiative will require establishing bilateral agreements and demonstrating the robust security of the platform. (ANI)

