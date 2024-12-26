Squid Game Season 2 was released on Netflix today (December 26) and stars Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Wook, Park Sung Hoon, and more in pivotal roles. Set three years after Seong Gi-hun's victory in the first season, the new season follows his return with a fresh resolution. However, unfortunately, Squid Game 2 has fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Squid Game 2 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: Lee Jung-jae’s Survival Thriller Series Succeeds in Impressing Critics but Falls Short of the First Season’s Thrill.

This is not the first time a series has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Squid Game 2’ Release Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Stream Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series Online!

Watch 'Squid Game Season 2' Trailer:

The synopsis of Squid Game Season 2 reads: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up his plans to go to the States and returns with a new resolution in mind. Gi-hun (Lee Jung Jae) once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death competition with new participants vying for the prize of 45.6 billion won."

