Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28: Play 'N' Learn, a Reggio Emilia-inspired active edu fun destination, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new venue at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai. Providing a perfect blend of fun and learning, Play 'N' Learn is dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming environment for children to explore their individuality and foster healthy physical and mental growth through play.

With a focus on active learning, Play 'N' Learn offers a safe and engaging environment where children can unleash their creativity and imagination while discovering their own unique potential. Play 'N' Learn encourages children to think outside the box, nurturing their natural curiosity and empowering them to learn at their own pace.

The opening of the new venue at Express Avenue, Chennai marks a significant milestone for the brand, now offering an even more comprehensive family experience. In addition to the thoughtfully designed active play equipment, developed in collaboration with occupational therapists to target key motor skills, the new venue features a delightful cafe serving delicious meals for children and a relaxing area for parents to enjoy while their children immerse themselves in play. This all-encompassing family entertainment experience allows guests to create lasting memories together. The new additions, such as Water Play, Disco Trampoline, and Volcano Ball Pool, complement the existing offerings, adding an extra layer of excitement to the venue.

Play 'N' Learn is the perfect destination for school outings and birthday parties, seamlessly merging fun-based learning and active play. It provides a unique and engaging experience for children, making it an ideal choice for joyful celebrations and unforgettable moments.

Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of TEEG India, expressed his excitement about the opening of Play 'N' Learn at Express Avenue, stating, "Our brand-new, expansive venue has allowed us to craft a truly dynamic experience that fosters creativity, physical activity, and social interaction in a safe and stimulating environment. We are confident that children and families alike will enjoy the multifaceted offerings of our space, and we look forward to welcoming them soon."

Munish Khanna, CRO of Express Avenue, Chennai, eagerly welcomed the collaboration with Play 'N' Learn, stating, "We are excited to partner with Play 'N' Learn to bring a new and captivating experience to our mall. This collaboration enhances our commitment to creating an immersive and family-friendly environment, adding to the overall entertainment offerings at Express Avenue. Play 'N' Learn provides a unique space where families can come together, fostering joy, laughter, and shared experiences. We look forward to seeing children explore, learn, and create lasting memories at Play 'N' Learn."

Discover the world of Play 'N' Learn at Express Avenue, where learning meets fun, and imagination knows no bounds. Play more, discover more with us!

Play 'N' Learn is a premium brand of The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), offering a specially designed learning journey for children aged 7 years and below. It is an active edu fun destination with the integrated approach of Reggio Emilia and STEAM-based concepts, designed to encourage learning and healthy physical development through play. Discover more about Play 'N' Learn at www.timezoneplaynlearn.com/en-in/activeedufun.

Positioned as one of the world's largest Family Entertainment and Edutainment Centre groups with leading operations across Asia Pacific, The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) is jointly owned by Quadrant Private Equity and the LAI Group. TEEG is the parent company of Play 'N' Learn, a premium active edu fun destination dedicated to promoting healthy physical and mental growth for young children. TEEG operates over 390 Family Entertainment Centres across the Asia Pacific region. Find out more about TEEG and its brands at www.teeg.com.

