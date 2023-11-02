SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 2: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) proudly announces that Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, a distinguished faculty member and Professor of Digital Marketing & Innovation at the School of Management, Swansea University, and a Distinguished Professor at Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has been conferred with the prestigious Doctor Honoris Causa (DHC) by "Dunarea de Jos" University of Galati, Romania. This distinction represents the highest recognition bestowed by the esteemed university.

Also Read | Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Plus Launch on November 13 In China: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of New Vivo Flagship Smartphones.

"Dunarea de Jos" University of Galati, situated in the South-East region of Romania, is renowned for its contributions to higher education, aiming to provide quality teaching at national and international standards. With a rich history dating back to 1948, the university has consistently evolved and expanded its educational offerings. The institution is committed to the principles of academic freedom, university autonomy, and the continuous enhancement of the student learning experience.

Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi graciously dedicated this prestigious honor to the Information Systems and Marketing Research Communities. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Brunel University London, where he completed his PhD, and to the School of Management, Swansea University, his academic home for the past 18 years. Professor Dwivedi also extended his appreciation to all his mentors, collaborators, and PhD students who have been instrumental in his academic journey.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs MBSG Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

In a special acknowledgment, Professor Dwivedi recognized SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY, where he holds an Honorary Distinguished Research Professorship. This recognition underscores the institution's commitment to fostering academic excellence and global collaborations.

This remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional contributions of Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi to the fields of Digital Marketing, Innovation, and Information Systems. His dedication to research, teaching, and mentorship has left an indelible mark on the academic community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)