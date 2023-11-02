Mumbai, November 2: Vivo 100X is the upcoming flagship smartphone series set to launch in November in China. The new Vivo 100X series is the successor of the popular Vivo X90 series smartphones. According to recent reports, the new flagship smartphone is confirmed to launch on November 13, 2023. The reports also mention that the device is expected to launch with the Watch 3 from Vivo.

According to the reports, the new X100 series will have three variants, including Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Plus. These smartphones will be launched in China first and then may arrive after a few weeks in India. November is also the month with the confirmed launch of iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The new Xiaomi 14 series is also launched in China with the same new processor. Now, will the X100 series from Vivo be introduced with the same processor? Here is what we know so far about the upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone series. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023: iPhone 14, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 7, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Available on Discounted Prices; Check Reduced Costs and Offers.

Vivo X100 Series Launch on November 13: Everything So Far:

The Vivo X90 series launched with a 50MP primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 8GB RAM to 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone features a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support and other features. Now, the Vivo X100 is expected to come with more robust features and upgrades.

According to the reports, the new X100 series will launch with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the latest Android 14-based UI. The camera on the Vivo X100 variant is expected to be a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP front camera. The device is expected to have a Sony IMX 989 sensor for the main camera and a Sony IMX 758 sensor for the front camera. Indian Gaming Industry To Hit 'USD 7.5 Billion Valuation' Mark By FY28 Driven By Increased In-App Purchases and Advertising Revenue.

The device is likely to come with up to 1TB storage support. The Pro variant is rumoured to sport a Samsung HP3 telephoto periscope lens that may provide up to 10x zoom. The Vivo X100 series may launch at starting price of Rs 45,000 to 50,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).