Business News | DLDS Achieves Another Milestone: Tracks 25 Million Containers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) Logistic Data Services (DLDS) has added another feather to its cap by tracking 25 million containers successfully.

Incorporated in December 2015, DLDS has transformed the Indian logistics environment by bringing increased accountability and visibility to the system.

Also Read | Sports News | Italy's Serie A to Return on June 20, Sports Minister Spadafora Confirms.

"We are pleased about reaching this milestone. DLDS leverages the best of technology and data management practices to ensure that location data is collated and tracked efficiently in real-time. This allows our customers to plan their deliverables well ahead in time," said Surajit Sarkar, COO-DLDS.

Logistics Data Bank (LDB), the single window tracking system by DLDS uses RFID and big data technology to track containers across PAN India, starting from the ports and covering their movement via rail or road until reaching the Inland Container Depots (ICD) and Container Freight Stations (CFS). Users can track their shipment through a dedicated website or mobile application.

Also Read | Sports News | Footballers Set out to Help Amphan-affected in West Bengal.

"Initially, Indian logistics was mired in several complexities and inefficiencies. Delivery of goods used to take weeks with incessant delays with absolutely no real-time tracking mechanism. DLDS streamlined the supply chain and brought that much-needed transparency. We started as a project to streamline vessel operations across the JNPT port, but today we work across 25 Indian ports while handling 96 per cent of country's total container volume," added Sarkar.

India has been under the lockdown since March 23rd 2020. While facing the challenges during these testing times, the LDB team has continued its operation of tracking & tracing the EXIM container movement.

It is consistently providing the required information to all the stakeholders with the help of the logistics warriors involved in the procedure of installing the required equipment at the ports.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)