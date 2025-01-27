NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: In an impressive display of culinary prowess, students from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute brought home a staggering 24 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver, 14 Bronze) at the recently concluded Incredible Chef Challenge 2024. This national-level competition, held in New Delhi, saw participation from top culinary colleges across the country.

Also Read | Happy Chinese New Year 2025 Wishes: Share Lunar New Year Greetings, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes To Celebrate the Spring Festival.

The achievement is a shining endorsement of Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute's dedication to providing world-class culinary education. Under the visionary leadership of the president Er ACS Arun Kumar, the institution has established itself as a hub for nurturing young talent in the hospitality industry.

As many as 25 students from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute who participated in the competition demonstrated exceptional skills across nine categories, including Live Pasta Cooking, Artistic Bakery Showpiece, and Cake Decoration. Notably, 16 students secured medals, with several excelling in multiple categories.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available at Discounted Price After Launch of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra; Check Offers, Specifications and Features.

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute's emphasis on holistic education, combined with hands-on training and mentorship, has created a nurturing environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and excellence. The institution's faculty, comprising experienced professionals and mentors, played a pivotal role in guiding the students toward success.

In his comments, Er ACS Arun Kumar, said, "We are incredibly proud of our students' achievement. This success is a testament to our institution's commitment to providing world-class education and training. We will continue to strive for excellence and empower our students to reach new heights."

For more details, please visit: www.drmgrihmindia.com.

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute is a leading institution for culinary education, offering a range of programs designed to nurture young talent in the hospitality industry. With a focus on holistic education and hands-on training, the institution has established itself as a hub for culinary excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)