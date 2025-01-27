Mumbai, January 27: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price has dropped since the launch of the successor Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G in India. During the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, the smartphone company only introduced Galaxy AI features and slightly improved the S25 Ultra model compared to the S24 Ultra. Despite the smallest design change and the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the smartphone is identical to the previous generation.

Despite being a year old, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still one of the most powerful and premium smartphones available in India. The device comes with a multiple-camera setup on the rear, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Galaxy AI features, and a promise of seven years of consistent updates after Android 14. iQOO Neo 10R Processor, Camera, Display and Price; Know Everything About Upcoming iQOO Smartphone in Mid-Range Segment Ahead of India Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price, Discounts and Offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on Amazon at a massive discount of INR 25%. The smartphone was launched at INR 1,34,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage; however, with a recent offer applied, it is priced at INR 1,01,000, lower than Samsung's official website offering of INR 1,29,999. The price drop was announced after the company recently launched its new successor, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, with several Galaxy AI features, camera and performance improvements.

Besides the listed price, interested customers can buy this flagship smartphone with an exchange offer of up to INR 22,800, which can further bring down the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to INR 78,200, making it an effective deal for the features, upgrades, camera, and overall performance. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro To Get A19 Pro Chip, iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 To Get A19 Chip; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications and Features

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 200MP primary camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera, 10MP telephoto camera, 12MP ultrawide camera on the rear, and 12MP camera on the front. The camera setup supports recording 8K videos at 30 fps and allows up to 100x digital zoom. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast wired and wireless charging. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display with QHD+ resolution. The maximum storage offered by the device is 1TB and 512GB, mated with 12GB RAM.

