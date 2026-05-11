Business News | Dr. Navneet Goyal Launches Sensoriom, The Functional Health Platform in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 11: India has a major health problem that has no official name and therefore no official solutions. Hundreds of millions of Indian women wake up every day with symptoms that are real, persistent, and life-disrupting: the stomach that bloats after every meal, the fatigue by evening and afternoon crashes, despite clean eating; the exhaustion that 8 hours of sleep cannot fix, the skin that dulls, the mood that crashes before every cycle. They visit doctors. They run tests. They are told everything is normal. Sensoriom wants to tell them it is not normal.

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Built by practicing intensivist Dr. Navneet Goyal (MBBS, DNB) and Shilpa Goyal, Sensoriom.com is a physician-led platform dedicated entirely to functional health the vast, underserved territory between clinical disease and optimal wellbeing where most Indian women actually live. The platform delivers evidence-backed, root-cause health education structured around six functional symptom clusters: gut dysfunction, chronic fatigue, cortisol dysregulation, hormonal imbalance, skin and hair decline, and compromised immunity.

"Every week I see patients who are told their reports are normal, and sent home. But they are not well. Their bloating is real. Their fatigue is real. Their skin dullness is real. The problem is not that their symptoms are vague. The problem is that conventional medicine has no category for them yet. Sensoriom is that category," says Dr. Navneet Goyal, Co-Founder & Physician, Sensoriom.com

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India's functional health crisis is enormous, undercounted, and almost entirely borne by women. The data tells a consistent story across every domain Sensoriom addresses:

On hormones: PCOS affects approximately one in five Indian women. The majority are never diagnosed, they attribute irregular cycles to stress, unexplained weight gain to willpower failure, and persistent acne to diet. A reputed Medical College in India confirms in their research that up to 70% of women with PCOS worldwide never receive a formal diagnosis in their lifetime.

On fatigue and burnout: In 2024 a Health Report found that 62% of Indian employees experience burnout -- against a global average of 20%. Another research reveals gender-disaggregated data confirms women experience measurably higher stress levels. Indian women spend an average of 7.2 hours daily on unpaid domestic work even while employed, chronic cortisol elevation is not a lifestyle choice, it is a structural condition.

On gut and cycle health: A 2025 study published in a reputed journal found that 90% of reproductive-age women reported functional symptoms including fatigue, bloating, and difficulty concentrating, with 62% experiencing moderate-to-severe functional impairment affecting work and relationships. These are not fringe statistics. This is the majority experience of Indian womanhood, systematically dismissed.

India's digital health space has grown fast, but it has grown in two directions that fail this audience. Clinical platforms diagnose but do not educate. Wellness creators educate but without clinical authority.

The platform launches with functional health symptom checker which is an AI-enabled, free, physician-designed online tool that maps your everyday symptoms to their biological root. Users select from common symptoms across six body systems -- gut, energy, stress, hormones, skin, and immunity, and receive a personalised functional health report in under two minutes. A sub-brand, Infusions by Sensoriom offers packed functional beverages (herbal formulations) aligned to the platform's core symptom architecture, extending the brand from education into daily health rituals.

Sensoriom.com is the platform built to occupy the space between -- with a physician at its foundation and a population-scale mission at its core.

Contact information:Dr. Navneet Goyal, MBBS, DNBPhone - 9368909331Email ID - hello@sensoriom.com

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