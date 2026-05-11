Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan – List of Indian Celebs Expected To Rule Red Carpet

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The 79th Cannes Film Festival, scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23, 2026, is set to feature a significant Indian contingent on the iconic red carpet at the Palais des Festivals. This year’s delegation highlights a blend of established global ambassadors and rising stars, reflecting the growing influence of Indian cinema on the international stage. From long-standing brand representatives to highly anticipated debuts, the French Riviera will once again serve as a platform for Indian talent and fashion. Subhash Ghai Confirms ‘Taal 2’: Script Nearly Complete for Sequel to Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna Musical.

Cannes 2026: Prominent Indian Female Stars Lead the Contingent

The female representation from India this year features a mix of veteran attendees and contemporary icons. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is confirmed to return, continuing her two-decade-long association with the festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Joining her is Alia Bhatt, who returns for her second consecutive year. Recently spotted departing from Mumbai, Bhatt expressed her excitement for the festival’s celebration of "sisterhood and female voices."

Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent the beauty brand, following her widely acclaimed appearances in previous years that combined traditional and modern aesthetics.

Several other notable actresses are expected to grace the event:

Kalyani Priyadarshan: The South Indian star is set to make her Cannes debut on May 14, following the success of her recent projects.

Mouni Roy: Making her third appearance, Roy will represent luxury brands after her successful stints in previous editions.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Returns to the Riviera following her headline-making red carpet moments in 2024.

Ahsaas Channa: The actress, known for her roles in popular digital series, is scheduled to make her festival debut this year. Pooja Batra: Expected to revisit the festival after nearly a decade, having last attended for a film trailer launch in 2016.

Male Representation at Cannes 2026

The male presence at Cannes 2026 is highlighted by celebrated filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. Following his attendance at the Met Gala earlier this month, Johar is expected to represent the Indian film fraternity, marking another year of his frequent participation in major global fashion and cinema events.

Additionally, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk is set to make his debut. Virk is attending the screening of his film Chardikala, showcasing the increasing diversity of Indian regional cinema, specifically the Punjabi and Malayalam industries, at the festival’s market and screening sections. Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Oozes Grace in Gaurav Gupta Gown With Cape Featuring Bhagavad Gita Shloka; Actress’ Second Look at Film Festival Wins Hearts (See Pics).

Payal Kapadia Names Jury Head for Cannes 2026

India's presence at Cannes 2026 extends beyond the red carpet. In a significant achievement for Indian filmmaking, Payal Kapadia has been named the president of the jury for the 65th Cannes Critics' Week. Kapadia, who recently gained international acclaim for her film All We Imagine as Light, represents the creative depth of Indian storytellers at the festival.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).