Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Renu Singh has recently been awarded a PhD degree in Business Management, Sales & Marketing by the prestigious California Public University, US. She currently holds the position of President of Sales & Marketing in Spaze Group.

Dr Renu Singh recently received the honour of the 'Real Estate Leader of the Year 2022' by G-Town. She has also completed a PG Diploma in International Marketing, Financial Management, Management Information System, and Retail Management.

Also Read | Cesc Fabregas Confirms Monaco Departure at the End of a Injury-Ravaged Season.

Her long list of accolades also included being awarded "Excellence in the field of Real Estate" by the Indian Council of UN Relations. She was also conferred with the honour of 'Top Retail Minds' by ET Now Asia Africa GCC Award & 'Iconic Women Creating A Better World' by Women Economic Forum, Bengaluru.

She has established herself as a path-breaking real estate leader with nearly 19 years of experience in the industry. Her exposure to global real estate markets is also commendable and praiseworthy. She has launched international level realty projects in the United States, Canada, Macau, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

Also Read | Pakistan: ‘Establishment Is Calling Me, but I’ve Blocked Their Numbers’, Says Former PM Imran Khan.

Her vast and diverse experience in the field has always been her trademark and one of the reasons for her momentous success. She is a great proponent of ethical values and fair business practices and her mantra is "Ability will get you success; character will keep you successful".

On receiving her PhD degree from California Public University, Dr Renu Singh, said, "It is a wonderful feeling to have received a PhD degree in Business Management, Sales & Marketing by such a reputed University. I am truly humbled and blessed."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)