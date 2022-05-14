Cesc Fabregas has confirmed that he would leave his current club Monaco at the end of the season. The Spanish midfielder had joined the French outfit back in 2019 from Chelsea but this season has been a difficult one for the veteran as he has struggled with injuries consistently. He has made just two appearances in Ligue 1 this season. Manchester City Unveil Sergio Aguero Statue to Celebrate 10 Years of Iconic '93:20' Premier League Title

After what has been the 'worst year of my life.' Speaking to So Foot, he said, "It’s been not only the worst year of my career but the worst year of my life because when I’m not happy in football, I can’t be happy in life. I have suffered a lot this year; it’s been difficult mentally.” Monaco are third on the Ligue 1 points table with 65 points and two games remaining.

The former Arsenal man turned 34 a few days and it has been speculated that he would hang up his boots at the end of this season. Although he has had a difficult campaign this term, he is not ready to quit it yet as he says he wants 'to continue playing.' He said, " To be honest, I received a couple of phone calls in the last couple of weeks from former managers to see whether I was open to joining them as a coach. But this year has been so bad that I can’t end like this, not after having constructed this career. I want to continue playing.”

“I am open to anything, I just want to enjoy myself. The place doesn’t really matter. I am going to find a new project and see where the future takes me," he added.

