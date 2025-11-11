PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11: Renowned astrologer, life coach, and philanthropist Dr Sohini Sastri, recipient of two President's Awards, had the honour of personally meeting the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Dr C. V. Ananda Bose, at the Governor's House on 28th October 2025.

During the cordial meeting, they engaged in an enriching conversation covering a wide range of topics, including spirituality, astrology, and social welfare initiatives. Dr. Sohini Sastri, known globally for her contributions to modern astrology and humanitarian causes, presented the Governor with one of her most acclaimed books, "Corporate and Professional Astrology." The Hon'ble Governor appreciated the depth of knowledge and insight in her book and highly praised her contribution to the field.

In a warm gesture, Dr C. V. Ananda Bose also presented a special gift to Dr Sohini Sastri as a token of respect and admiration. The meeting reflected mutual regard and shared commitment towards uplifting society through knowledge, compassion, and positive transformation.

Expressing her delight, Dr Sohini Sastri said, "It was truly an honour to meet the Hon'ble Governor and exchange views on astrology, spirituality, and social development. His appreciation and encouragement mean a lot to me and inspire me to continue serving society with greater dedication."

Dr Sohini Sastri continues to be a guiding light to millions through her expertise in astrology, her motivational approach as a life coach, and her relentless efforts toward social and charitable causes.

