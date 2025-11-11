Mumbai, November 11: OnePlus is reportedly working on a 240Hz phone display, which is expected to launch in the future. The news comes as the Chinese smartphone maker prepares to unveil its highly anticipated flagship, the OnePlus 15, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate in India. Over time, smartphone manufacturers have gradually adopted two key trends: larger batteries and higher refresh rate displays.

In 2025, many smartphones were launched with 7,000mAh or higher-capacity batteries supporting both wired and wireless fast charging. Meanwhile, several mid-range and upper mid-range models debuted with 144Hz refresh rate screens. Following the launch of the OnePlus 15, the company is reportedly planning to take things further by introducing a 240Hz display phone, likely in 2026. OnePlus 15 Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India on November 13; Check Other Details.

OnePlus 240Hz Phone in Development

According to a report published by Android Headlines, OnePlus could be testing 240Hz displays for its upcoming flagship smartphones. The company reportedly aims to balance the ultra-high refresh rate with high resolution. The OnePlus 15 features a 165Hz refresh rate, higher than rival flagships launched this year, such as the Realme GT 8 Pro with a 144Hz display and others like the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which remain at 120Hz.

The ASUS ROG 10 series has yet to be officially announced; however, it is expected to feature even higher refresh rate displays, given that its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro, offered a 185Hz refresh rate. This year, the OnePlus 15 already boasts the highest refresh rate among mainstream flagships, a lead that could continue with the next model in 2026. The report mentioned that while the OnePlus 15 offers a 165Hz refresh rate, it reduced the resolution from 2K to 1.5K. Similarly, with a 240Hz refresh rate, the resolution could also be lowered, although OnePlus is reportedly exploring ways to strike an optimal balance. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Launched in China: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Highlights.

The OnePlus 13 featured a 120Hz refresh rate, so the jump to 165Hz represents a significant improvement. However, some users, particularly tech enthusiasts, have expressed disappointment over the reduced 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus 15 has yet to launch in India, with the official release scheduled for Thursday, 13 November.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Android Headlines ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

