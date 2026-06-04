Business News | DRA Backs the Musical Dreams of Two Inspiring Young Singers

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4: In a heart-warming gesture that extends beyond entertainment, DRA, one of the fastest growing real estate developers in India, has announced sponsorship of music education for two young contestants from the popular television reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. The initiative aims to support the musical journeys of Kiruthika and Mithra, two talented students whose perseverance and determination in overcoming significant personal challenges while pursuing their dreams have inspired audiences across borders.

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Kiruthika, a Class X student, has emerged as a pillar of strength for her family following a life-altering accident that left her father unable to work. Despite the circumstances, she has continued to pursue her passion for music while contributing towards supporting her household.

Mithra, also a Class X student, has displayed remarkable resilience through a difficult period in her family's life. Following serious health complications faced by both her parents during a kidney transplant journey, she remained steadfast in her commitment to music while supporting her family through challenging times.

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Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Manoj Vasudevan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, DRA Homes said, "Every child deserves the opportunity to dream without limitations. Kiruthika and Mithra represent the spirit of determination, resilience and hope. While their talent has earned them a place on a celebrated platform, it is their strength of character that truly moved us. We believe education and mentorship can transform lives, and we are honoured to play a small role in supporting their musical journeys. At DRA, we have always believed that a home is more than a physical space--it is a foundation where dreams take shape. Through this, we hope to encourage and empower young talent to pursue their passions with confidence, regardless of the challenges they may face. We look forward to seeing these young artists continue to shine and inspire many others."

The announcement was made during a recent episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 5, aired on Zee Tamil and streamed on ZEE5, where DRA, the Proud Home Partner of the show, reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young talent by supporting the musical aspirations of deserving contestants. Through this initiative, DRA seeks to empower young individuals who have displayed remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, helping them access opportunities that can pave the way for growth, achievement and a brighter future.

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About DRA

DRA, with an impressive legacy of over 40 years, has become a trusted name in the real estate industry, delivering world-class projects across Chennai. With more than 12,000 satisfied customers, DRA is synonymous with trust, transparency, and timely delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA goes beyond just building apartments by offering its customers a 'Home of Pride' -- thoughtfully designed living spaces that cater to evolving lifestyles and embody a sense of accomplishment and belonging.

Driven by a culture of innovation and customer-centricity, DRA has introduced several industry-first initiatives. The company is the first builder in India to conduct 1,357 quality checks before customer handover and the first builder in India to make all its employees co-owners, reinforcing a strong sense of ownership and accountability across the organisation. DRA is also the first builder to introduce a Construction Timeline Meter, enabling customers to track project progress with greater transparency while supporting faster delivery timelines.

Reflecting the trust it has earned among homebuyers, DRA maintains an industry-leading 93% Customer Delight Score. The company's projects have also delivered up to 60% price appreciation within three years of launch, creating long-term value for homeowners and investors alike.

Innovations like the Timeline Meter for project updates and the Customer Delight Meter reflect DRA's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, while its online customer portal ensures hassle-free access to project details and documentation. Signature developments such as DRA Tuxedo, 90 Degrees, Ascot, Skylantis, Infinique and iHeart exemplify the company's commitment to blending modernity with value-driven investments.

Recognized with awards such as FICCI's REISA and the Times Business Awards, DRA holds the distinction of being Chennai's first developer with CRISIL's 7-star grading. Beyond real estate, the company actively contributes to society through initiatives such as pond restoration, nurturing young sporting talent and supporting community development. Upholding its motto, "Timeless Homes, Timely Delivery," DRA continues to inspire pride and trust in every home it creates, turning dreams into lasting legacies.

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