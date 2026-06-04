Aamir Khan CONFIRMS Marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5 After Two Years of Relationship

Bollywood actor and producer Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 in Mumbai. The Bollywood superstar made the revelation during a recent interaction, disclosing that the couple is already living together and serious about their commitment. The announcement follows months of speculation after Khan first introduced Spratt to the public during his 60th birthday celebrations in 2025. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt To Marry on July 5 in an Intimate Ceremony Attended by Close Family and Friends – Report.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Rumours are True!

Addressing the widespread reports regarding his personal life, Khan officially verified the upcoming wedding timeline. Speaking to Variety India, the actor clarified that while he is currently travelling in the United States, plans for the summer nuptials are firmly in place.

“I'm currently travelling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5," Khan stated, indicating that both he and Spratt feel prepared to transition their relationship into marriage.

'In a Very Committed Space'

Beyond confirming the wedding date, Khan opened up about the depth of their relationship and their current living arrangement. He emphasized that the decision to formalize their bond is a natural progression of a partnership that already feels complete to him.

"I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space," Khan told Variety India. "We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I'm already married to her. So, to formalise our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership."

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Relationship

The couple's history spans more than two decades. Khan and Spratt originally met 25 years ago before accidentally reconnecting around mid-2023. According to the couple, their subsequent relationship developed organically over the following year and a half.

Spratt, who is a mother to a six-year-old son, has previously shared that she found the gentle and intelligent qualities she sought in a partner in Khan. The two have also blended their professional lives, with Spratt currently working within Khan's production house.

A Third Marriage for Aamir Khan

The upcoming July ceremony will mark Khan’s third marriage. The filmmaker was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, before divorcing in 2002. Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He Considers Himself ‘Already Married’ to Gauri Spratt.

He later married director Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple, who share a son named Azad, announced their separation in 2021. Khan reportedly maintains cordial relationships and close bonds with both of his former wives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).