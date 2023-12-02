BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 2: Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) programme by Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition, today observed World AIDS Day by organizing a special fun-filled day for children with HIV in Delhi. Curated in partnership with the ASSOCHAM Foundation For Corporate Social Responsibility (AFCSR), and PVR Nest, the day commenced with a special movie screening followed by multiple engaging activities for the children. With the aim to build a community where every child feels valued and supported, Durex TBBT also unveiled a unique helpline for the care and support of Orphan and Vulnerable children (OVC), providing them hygiene facilities. Aligned with the theme of World AIDS Day 2023 - 'Let Communities Lead', Durex TBBT with this special initiative focuses on spreading smiles and fostering community support for children with HIV through a series of interactive sessions including a puppet show, movie screening, musical performances, and an immersive experience zone at PVR Plaza in Delhi. TBBT aims to educate and cultivate the habit of self-care and proper hygiene among adolescents with its commitment to 'Leave No One Behind', and also distributed TBBT support kits to all attendees. The kit includes a towel, nail cutter, Dettol soap, Dettol sanitizer, a case to store Antiretroviral drugs, water bottle, Dettol antiseptic and N95 masks. In an effort to boost morale and build a positive outlook towards life amongst the children, posters carrying positive affirmations titled 'The Rainbow of Daily Affirmations' were also distributed. Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "We, at Reckitt, consistently work to protect, heal and nurture to build a cleaner and healthier world with the aim to leave no one behind. Children with HIV suffer from more than just a medical condition, rather face numerous challenges within our society. Durex The Birds and Bees Talk is focused on providing them with educational and emotional support while building an empathetic community for them to grow. This World AIDS Day we engaged young children who have been living with HIV to build a deeper connection and support them in their journey to becoming resilient individuals. The special helpline we launched today along with the hygiene kit, affirmations and young mascots - Bubble, Joy, Sia, Max and Iqra are some youth-friendly tools and techniques that make our approach unique and tailored to children." Commenting on the occasion, Deepa Menon, Founder Head of PVR NEST, expressed, "PVR NEST is dedicated to fostering the emotional and social development of children through its Safe Centres. Reckitt has been a valuable partner, actively supporting us in ensuring the safety, protection, and health of both our cinemas and Safe Centres during the challenging times of the pandemic. With a 100 year-long journey of cinemas in India and a recognition of cinemas as crucial social interactive spaces, Reckitt's collaboration has been pivotal. This collaboration was further reinforced during the G-20 summit when we hosted an international delegation at our safe centres. We are delighted to extend our partnership with the ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR, and appreciate Reckitt's CSR initiative, The Birds and Bess Talk (TBBT), for engaging with us to make cinemas accessible to children. On World AIDS Day, a symbol of our collective effort to end discrimination and stigma around HIV, we recognize the potential of movies and cinema to influence communities. We wholeheartedly embrace this partnership to bring joy and create lasting memories for these resilient young individuals." Deepak Sood, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM & Trustee, AFCSR, said, "As we approach World AIDS Day, I am deeply honoured that AFCSR, and our esteemed partners have organised a special program dedicated to the resilient young souls living with AIDS. This initiative, under The Birds & Bees Talk Project, is a testament to our collective commitment to building a society that is not only aware but actively supportive." Durex The Birds and Bees Talk Programme is an innovative and pioneering initiative that has focused on inculcating growing up life skills for adolescents in the north-eastern region of India. Through its systematic intervention, the programme is encouraging conversations around sexual and reproductive health among adolescents, teachers, and their community members. Adolescent girls and boys in the country lack access to information on issues affecting their lives and have limited spaces to develop competencies crucial for their active participation. TBBT programme is addressing these challenges by imparting critical and age-appropriate information, promoting healthy and safe behaviour and practices, as well as equipping adolescents with life skills, values and attitudes to become responsible adults.

Also Read | Anupamaa December 2, 2023: MaAn Get Angry at Pakhi for Brainwashing Little Anu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)